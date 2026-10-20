Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - Eminent Gold (TSXV: EMNT) (OTCQB: EMGDF), currently drilling and advancing a Nevada gold discovery opportunity analogous to the Getchell Trend, with Kinross as a strategic investor, is pleased to announce that it will present at Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase 2026. Shareholders and interested parties are invited to attend the event and learn more about the company's latest developments.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Omni King Edward Hotel, Toronto on October 28 & 29, 2026, bringing together investors, mining companies and industry leaders.

Michael Bebek, Head of Communications, will be presenting on Thursday, October 29, 2026 at 11:20 AM Eastern Standard Time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2026/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About Eminent Gold

Eminent Gold is a gold exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through the exploration and discovery of significant gold deposits in Nevada. Its multidisciplinary team has had multiple successes in gold discoveries and brings expertise and new ideas to the Great Basin. The Company's exploration assets in the Great Basin include: Hot Springs Range, Celts and Gilbert South.