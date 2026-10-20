Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Services Agency of Japan (FSA) convened the Autumn SEC-FSA Financial Regulatory Dialogue in Tokyo on Oct. 19, 2026.

The SEC-FSA Dialogue builds upon longstanding efforts between the two authorities to increase cooperation and strengthen collaboration on key cross-border issues and developments.

SEC Commissioner Mark T. Uyeda led the Dialogue for the SEC and Mr. MIYOSHI Toshiyuki, Vice Minister for International Affairs at the FSA, led the Dialogue for the FSA.

"The relationship between our agencies is one of the SEC's most successful and longstanding relationships," said SEC Commissioner Mark T. Uyeda. "This Dialogue continues to build on that relationship and helps advance coordination and cooperation on shared financial sector priorities to protecting investors."

"This dialogue provided a valuable opportunity to deepen mutual understanding between two authorities at a time when the environment surrounding capital markets is undergoing significant change," said Mr. MIYOSHI Toshiyuki, Vice Minister for International Affairs, FSA. "The FSA will continue to promote close cooperation with the SEC toward the development of sound and trusted capital markets and the protection of investors."

At the Autumn Dialogue, participants discussed recent market developments, as well as the strategic priorities of both authorities. They also exchanged views on various regulatory and supervisory matters, including developments in private and public markets, asset management, and innovation priorities.

The next SEC-FSA Dialogue is scheduled to be convened in Washington, D.C., in the spring of 2027.