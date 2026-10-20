Oak Ridge, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - LIS Technologies Inc. ("LIST" or "the Company"), a developer of proprietary advanced laser technology and the only U.S.-origin and patented laser uranium enrichment company, today announced that Scott Hyman has joined LIST as its Director, Nuclear Fuels Marketing.

Mr. Hyman's addition brings nearly 40 years of nuclear industry experience to LIST's leadership team. In his new role at LIST, he is responsible for identifying and pursuing commercial contracting and business development opportunities in the uranium enrichment sector and for building long-term relationships with utilities and decision makers across the nuclear fuel cycle.

"Scott joins us at an opportune time for LIST, launching a new stage of business development and marketing for us," said Jay Yu, Executive Chairman and CEO of LIST. "His multiple decades of experience will be instrumental as we begin building working relationships across the nuclear industry, from utilities, small modular reactor and microreactor developers to the broader fuel segment. We are confident Scott will be an important addition to the team as we begin to focus on and work to expand our business capabilities in parallel with the continued growth of our proprietary, patented and U.S. origin uranium enrichment technology."

"Few people understand the enrichment market from as many angles as Scott does," said Christo Liebenberg, President and Co-Founder of LIST. "His arrival at LIST strengthens our commercial foundation, and I look forward to working alongside him as we continue the development of our Condensation Repression Isotope-Selective Laser Activation technology."

Figure 1 - LIS Technologies Inc. Hires 40-Year Nuclear Industry Veteran Scott Hyman as its Director of Nuclear Fuels Marketing.

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"It is a privilege to join this exceptional team," said Scott Hyman, Director, Nuclear Fuels Marketing of LIST. "I intend to draw on the experience I've built over my career to help LIST build relationships across the U.S. nuclear fuel market."

Scott joins LIST from NextEra Energy, where he served as Principal, Nuclear Fuel Supply from January 2023, managing uranium, conversion, and enrichment procurement and fuel strategy for a fleet of seven operating reactors.

From 2018 to 2022, Scott was Vice President, Sales and Marketing at Vimy Resources, an Australian uranium developer, where he built and executed the company's global sales and marketing plan. Previously, he spent 13 years at Cameco Corporation's U.S. subsidiary, including seven as Americas Region Vice President, Marketing, leading sales and marketing across the United States, Mexico, and South America.

Mr. Hyman began his career at Dominion Energy, holding roles of increasing responsibility in its nuclear business unit from 1987 to 2004, concluding as Senior Nuclear Fuel Procurement Specialist.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Finance from Virginia Tech.

About LIS Technologies Inc.

LIS Technologies Inc. (LIST) is a USA based, proprietary developer of a patented advanced laser technology that uses infrared lasers to selectively excite the molecules of desired isotopes to separate them from other isotopes. The Laser Isotope Separation Technology (L.I.S.T) has a large range of potential applications and we believe has several major advantages over traditional methods such as gas diffusion, centrifuges, and prior art laser enrichment. The LIST proprietary laser-based process is more energy-efficient and has the potential to be deployed with highly competitive capital and operational costs. L.I.S.T is optimized for LEU (Low Enriched Uranium) for existing civilian nuclear power plants, High-Assay LEU (HALEU) for the next generation of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) and microreactors, the production of stable isotopes for medical and scientific research, and quantum computing manufacturing for semiconductor technologies. We believe LIST employs a world class nuclear technical team working alongside leading nuclear entrepreneurs and industry professionals, possessing strong relationships with government and private nuclear industries.

For more information please visit: LaserIsTech.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," meaning statements related to future events or possibilities, which may impact LIST's expected future business and financial performance. Forward-looking statements can often contain words such as "contemplate," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "explore," "plans," "aim," "goal," "believes," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "would" or "may" or derivations of these words and other words of similar meaning, although forward-looking statements may be denoted by other terms. In this press release, forward-looking statements relate to the anticipated benefits to LIST of Mr. Hyman's hiring by the Company as well as LIST's business and operational plans and goals generally, including with respect to developing and optimizing its laser uranium enrichment process. These and other forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control. For LIS Technologies, particular risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following, which are, and will be, exacerbated by any worsening of the global business and economic environment: (i) risks related to the development of new or advanced technology, including difficulties with design and testing, cost overruns, development of competitive technology, loss of key individuals and uncertainty of success of patent filings; (ii) our ability to obtain key vendor, technology and customer contracts and the significant funding necessary to execute on our business plan; (iii) risks related to uncertainty regarding our ability to commercially deploy a competitive laser enrichment technology; (iv) risks related to the impact of government regulation and policies, including by the U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and our ability to obtain required licenses, approvals and security clearances on a timely basis or at all; and (v) other risks and uncertainties associated with operating a pre-revenue, development-stage business in a highly regulated, competitive and rapidly evolving industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. The factors listed above may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/319895