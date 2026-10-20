Astrea brings Nuvve's AI forecasting platform to small utility teams facing fast load growth, with a two-week forward view and a one-week look back

Nuvve Holding Corp. (OTCQB: NVVE) today launched Astrea, Inc., a standalone company that will take Nuvve's AI forecasting platform to electric cooperatives and municipal utilities. Astrea will be led by Sai Reddy as Chief Executive Officer, with Gregory Poilasne, Nuvve's CEO, as Executive Chairman and David Robson as Chief Financial Officer.

"Astrea is built around how operators actually make decisions. It looks two weeks ahead, which is the window where scheduling, purchasing and asset decisions get made. It also looks one week back, comparing what happened with what was forecast, so the team can see what went wrong and why," said Reddy. "Most days look a lot like the day before. Astrea's focus is the days that don't: the weather swings, demand spikes and market moves that drive cost and risk."

The need is significant because co-ops and municipal utilities are being asked to do more with the same small teams. New data centers, industrial projects and electrification are adding load faster than many of them planned for. At the same time, the people who forecast that load, manage power costs and answer to their boards are often a handful of engineers already covering several jobs. The platform covers both market forecasting and load forecasting. For a co-op or municipal utility, that means one view of what demand is likely to do and what power is likely to cost when it does.

Astrea is designed as a long-term partner rather than a one-off study. The goal is to work alongside utility staff month after month, carrying out the routine forecasting load so their engineers can spend time on planning, interconnection and the decisions only they can make.

Astrea will also support revenue generation for battery storage. Astrea expects to offer that support to battery deployments in Europe and Japan.

"Every co-op and muni manager I talk to says the same thing: the load is coming faster than they can staff for," said Reddy. "These utilities don't need another dashboard. They need forecasts they can trust two weeks out, an honest look back at what we got wrong, and a partner who will still be there next year. That's what we're building Astrea to be."

"We built this forecasting capability for our own battery business," said Gregory Poilasne, CEO of Nuvve and Executive Chairman of Astrea. "The same problem shows up at small utilities, without the staff to tackle it. Setting Astrea up as its own company, with its own team and its own focus, gives it the best chance to serve that market well. Nuvve holds a controlling interest today."

Astrea will work with cooperatives and municipal utilities directly, as well as through the joint action agencies and generation and transmission cooperatives that serve them.

About Astrea, Inc.

Astrea, Inc. provides AI-based market and load forecasting to electric cooperatives and municipal utilities. Astrea pairs a two-week forward view with a one-week review of past forecasts, helping small utility teams plan for load growth and manage power costs. Astrea also supports revenue generation for battery storage. Astrea is a majority-controlled company of Nuvve Holding Corp.

About Nuvve Holding Corp.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (OTCQB: NVVE) powers the future of flexible energy by turning batteries, electric vehicles (EVs), buildings, and distributed assets into dynamic grid resources. At the core is Nuvve's advanced platform for intelligent energy management and vehicle-to-grid (V2G), orchestrating real-time bidirectional charging, load optimization, and grid services. By harnessing an ecosystem of electrification partners, fleets, stationary storage, and smart EV chargers, Nuvve helps utilities and communities unlock flexibility at scale enhancing reliability, accelerating electrification, and lowering costs. Nuvve enables a clean energy future where mobility, buildings, and infrastructure work together to support a more resilient, sustainable, and equitable grid. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Nuvve operates globally and online at nuvve.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about Astrea's plans, markets, customers, leadership, and its ability to operate as a standalone company, and about Nuvve's use of the platform. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers should not place undue reliance on them. Nuvve undertakes no obligation to update them, except as required by law.

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