Strategic partnership delivers governed metric computation and trusted business context to enterprise OpenAI deployments

AtScale, a provider of the Universal Semantic Layer for enterprise AI and analytics, today announced that it has been named an OpenAI Select Partner within the OpenAI Partner Network.

The OpenAI Partner Network is a global program for partners to build, sell, and deliver AI solutions with OpenAI. It brings together partners with deep industry expertise, delivery capabilities, and customer relationships while equipping them with resources, enablement, and support to help enterprises adopt OpenAI frontier models and products and turn them into measurable impact.

As an OpenAI Select Partner, AtScale will continue working with OpenAI to help organizations build, deploy, and scale AI solutions responsibly and effectively. This work will help organizations put OpenAI's frontier models to work across more of their business, using deeper reasoning and computer use to complete complex workflows and deliver finished work. AtScale brings shared business definitions, governed metric computation, and query optimization to enterprise AI, helping agents produce consistent answers grounded in the logic each business trusts.

"Enterprise AI is moving from experimentation into everyday business decisions, and enterprises cannot have every agent inventing its own version of revenue, margin, or churn," said Chris Lynch, CEO of AtScale. "Being named an OpenAI Select Partner reflects the growing demand for trusted business context and gives us an opportunity to help more organizations close the enterprise AI accuracy gap."

AtScale supports enterprise AI and data teams with semantic modeling, metric computation, query optimization, and governed data access. Its work includes connecting Codex to AtScale's Universal Semantic Layer so coding agents can use established business definitions in applications, dashboards, and analytical workflows. Through AtScale for AI, AtScale Ava helps clarify ambiguous business questions, while AtScale's AI Computation Engine (ACE) computes metrics using shared definitions and calculation logic.

"An agent's only as good as the business context it's given," said Jay Schuren, President of AtScale. "Our work with OpenAI connects its frontier models and Codex to AtScale's shared business definitions, so every metric is computed the same way, every time. When a coding agent builds a dashboard, it should use the same definition of revenue the CFO signs off on. That's how we help customers build agents they can trust with real business decisions."

Looking ahead, AtScale plans to expand its OpenAI-related offerings and collaborate with OpenAI on go-to-market initiatives that help shared enterprise customers evaluate and implement AI applications. AtScale will also advance capabilities for AI-assisted semantic modeling and accuracy evaluation, helping customers measure results, address gaps in business context, and translate AI ambition into business outcomes.

About AtScale

AtScale provides a Universal Semantic Layer for enterprise AI and analytics, enabling organizations to define business metrics once, govern them centrally, and use them consistently across AI agents, applications, and business intelligence tools. By combining shared business definitions, governed metric computation, and query optimization, AtScale helps enterprises deliver trusted answers from their data. Its open, independent approach connects business logic across models, tools, and data platforms. Learn more at atscale.com.

Learn more about the OpenAI Partner Network at openai.com/business/partners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261020108019/en/

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Nicole Francoeur

nicole.francoeur@atscale.com