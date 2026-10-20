Hoylu tackles industry-wide challenges with a new release designed to connect teams, ensure consistency, and unify industry communication

Hoylu, the visual planning and project management platform built for the AEC industry, today introduced a new Hoylu release and outlined the company's direction for the years ahead. More than 130,000 users rely on Hoylu to plan complex projects, including many of the largest general contractors across Europe and North America, including 25 percent of the ENR Top 100. Hoylu's broader vision is to help solve persistent industry challenges: keeping people, plans, and project information connected across teams, and improving trade participation in project planning.

Founded in 2016, Hoylu began in visual collaboration and found its strongest fit on construction projects, where teams still planned on physical whiteboards and sticky notes. Today, Hoylu helps general contractors, project managers, superintendents, and schedulers stay connected through a shared, real-time visual plan. One of California's largest general contractors reports improving its schedules by 20 to 40 percent with Hoylu, and one project team in Sweden cut 15 hours of meetings per week.

Construction teams plan across more tools, trades, and handoffs than ever. Master schedules sit in one system; lookaheads are rebuilt by hand in Excel, and field updates travel via email. Each disconnect adds rework, slows decisions, and surfaces risks too late.

The new Hoylu release is built to close those gaps. It gives the field, the office, and leadership one visual, live plan instead of a stack of disconnected files. New XER schedule import and master schedule alignment connect field lookaheads to the master schedule, improving communication between superintendents and schedulers. Leadership gets reporting it can trust, based on what is happening on site today. Plans scale with the project, not against it, and companies can standardize their processes at any point.

The team leading Hoylu forward

Hoylu intends to lead the shift toward connected, visual planning in construction, and it has built its leadership team for that work. CEO Truls Ole Baklid joined Hoylu in 2019 as executive vice president and was named CEO in 2022. He brings deep experience in scaling software businesses, with a focus on business development, SaaS growth, and customer success.

"We realized that the next stage of Hoylu's evolution required more than adding capabilities. It required a new way of connecting how construction teams plan," said Baklid. "Construction teams don't work in isolated plans. They move between the field, planning meetings, schedules, and project reporting. Our vision is to connect those activities through one live layer of project data, giving every team a clearer picture of what's happening and helping them make decisions faster."

Chief Product Officer Jakob Leitner leads Hoylu's product organization alongside Chief Technology Officer Thomas Seifried, with engineering teams across Europe and North America. Together, they guide the product and engineering work behind the new release.

"Every decision for this release started with the people who run the plan every day," said Leitner. "A superintendent needs to update the plan in seconds. A project executive needs to trust what they're looking at. The new release gives both of them the same live picture."

A different approach to the construction technology stack

Hoylu works alongside existing construction technology rather than requiring companies to replace it. Organizations can continue using systems such as Procore, Oracle Primavera P6, and Microsoft Excel, while Hoylu provides the visual planning layer that translates project schedules and commitments into day-to-day field execution.

Looking ahead, Hoylu is focused on where construction planning is headed: a shared, visual environment where project teams and trade partners stay connected from pre-design through occupancy. The goal is greater consistency and connectivity across the industry, helping project participants communicate more effectively as a whole.

To learn more about Hoylu's new release, visit https://www.hoylu.com/newrelease/.

About Hoylu

Hoylu is an easy-to-use, cloud-based, project management software solution that combines whiteboarding, planning, and task management. Hoylu workspaces take the complexity out of complex projects and adapt freely to fit any team or workflow.

The company has teams in the United States, Norway, Sweden, Canada, and Austria.

For more information, visit Hoylu.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261020386412/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Amanda Torres

Amanda.Torres@hoylu.com