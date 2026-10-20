AI-native marketing leader joins as IRONSCALES extends agentic AI defense across the full communication attack surface

IRONSCALES, the email security platform trusted by 18,000+ organizations worldwide, today announced the appointment of Laura Beaulieu as Chief Marketing Officer. Beaulieu will lead brand, demand generation, and go-to-market strategy as IRONSCALES scales its agentic AI platform and builds an AI-native marketing organization to match.

Beaulieu brings more than 15 years of B2B SaaS growth leadership. Most recently, as VP of Marketing at Holistiplan, she doubled the user base from 25,000 to 50,000 in 18 months. She is the founder of GrowthLoops.io, where she has trained thousands of marketers to build with Claude Code and AI agents, and she speaks regularly on AI-native marketing.

"Email is where most breaches begin, and it is rarely where they end," said Beaulieu. "Adversaries now use AI to earn trust with one convincing message, then follow it with a deepfake executive on a Teams call or a quiet account takeover, waiting for the right moment to strike. In the AI era, trust has to be proven in every message, every call, and every meeting. IRONSCALES protects the moments that matter, from the inbox to the meeting, so people can trust what they read, see, and hear. With IRONSCALES at their side, security leaders can face what comes next, knowing their people are protected. Telling that story boldly, and building a brand worthy of it, is why I'm here."

Beaulieu joins the IRONSCALES senior leadership team as the company enters its next phase of growth, following recent additions including Chief Operating Officer Steve McKenzie, Chief Strategy Officer Steve Malone, and Senior Vice President of Research Development Amit Bluman.

"IRONSCALES has always pushed the edge of what AI can do in security, from machine learning powered by our global community to agentic capabilities that anticipate, investigate, and act on their own," said Steve McKenzie, COO of IRONSCALES. "Laura brings the strategic vision to make IRONSCALES the defining name in that story, and to bring that innovation to market with the vision, ambition, and conviction this moment calls for."

The Agentic Era of Phishing

Attackers now use generative AI to research targets, clone executive voices, and write hyper-personalized campaigns at a pace legacy secure email gateways were never designed to handle. Osterman Research found that 88% of organizations experienced a security incident in the past 12 months that undermined trust in digital communications.

IRONSCALES meets that shift with agentic AI. Its Red Teaming Agent anticipates the attacks built for an organization, its Phishing SOC Agent investigates incidents with L2-level depth, and its Phishing Simulation Agent prepares employees for the lures aimed at them. IRONSCALES Deepfake Protection verifies identities in real time during Microsoft Teams meetings, extending protection beyond the inbox.

About IRONSCALES

IRONSCALES is an API-based email security platform that combines Adaptive AI, agentic automation, and crowdsourced human intelligence to detect and remediate phishing, business email compromise, account takeover, deepfake, and GenAI-powered attacks. The platform deploys in minutes via native API integration for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace with no MX record changes. Beyond threat detection, IRONSCALES includes integrated phishing simulation testing, security awareness training, DMARC management, deepfake protection for Microsoft Teams, and an agentic AI virtual SOC that automates incident response. The platform is powered by a global threat intelligence network of 36,000+ security professionals across 18,000+ organizations and 3,500+ MSP partners. Learn more at ironscales.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261020742073/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Doug DeOrchis

Scratch Marketing Media for IRONSCALES

ironscales@scratchmm.com