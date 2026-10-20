Qualityze Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2026 North American Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition for Life Sciences QMS Software

The company is honored for its Salesforce-native, intelligence-driven platform that combines automation, configurable workflows, and compliance-grade processes to advance quality management in life sciences industry.

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualityze, a software company based in Florida, has been honored by Frost & Sullivan's 2026 North American Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition award in the life sciences quality management system (QMS) software industry for its outstanding achievements in technology innovation, operational efficiency, and customer impact. The recognition highlights Qualityze's consistent leadership in driving measurable outcomes, strengthening its market position, and delivering customer-centric innovation in an evolving competitive landscape.

With a focus on ownership experience, configurability, integration, and incremental deployment, Qualityze has shown its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving landscape. The company's strategic agility and sustained investment in AI-powered quality management and cloud-native technology have enabled it to scale effectively across the North American life sciences market.

Innovation drives the core of the Qualityze platform. Its integrated suite of QMS, EHS, PDM, SRM, ADM, PMS, and CI solutions address critical quality and compliance requirements through a unified, cloud-native platform. Each solution has purpose-built AI assistants, closed-loop workflow automation, configurable workflows, validation support, secure data handling, and human-in-the-loop governance. By embedding intelligence into everyday quality processes rather than treating AI as a stand-alone capability, Qualityze enables organizations to advance QMS modernization while maintaining the controls required in regulated environments.

Its Salesforce-native foundation and flexible adoption model enable organizations to modernize quality processes incrementally while maintaining control over system configuration and deployment. By connecting quality events, documents, training, audits, suppliers, complaints, risk, and operational workflows in a unified environment, Qualityze helps customers improve operational efficiency, strengthen governance, and accelerate audit readiness.

Frost & Sullivan praises Qualityze for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, innovation pipeline, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of life sciences QMS software and driving tangible results at scale.

"Quality is now a strategic capability that can drive operational excellence, resilience, and long-term growth while remaining in compliance. This recognition from Frost & Sullivan validates our continued investment in intelligent, Salesforce-native quality management. By bringing AI, automation, connected processes, and compliance controls together on one platform, Qualityze is helping life sciences organizations modernize quality with confidence while keeping people at the center of critical decisions."

- Krishnappa Chandrashekar, CEO, Qualityze

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. It recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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Contact

Camila Tinajero

E: camila.tinajero@frost.com

About Qualityze

Qualityze provides modern, enterprise-grade Quality Management System (QMS) solutions built natively on the Salesforce platform. Our integrated suite of solutions helps organizations standardize and automate quality processes, improve enterprise-wide visibility, strengthen regulatory compliance, and drive continuous improvement across operations.

Qualityze serves organizations across Life Sciences, Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Goods, and other highly regulated industries.

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Contact

Rick Fernandez

Email: rfernandez@qualityze.com

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