CyberSaint Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Global Cyber Risk Management Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition

The company is recognized for its AI-native Cyber Risk Intelligence platform, which unifies security telemetry to deliver compliance automation, cyber risk quantification, and enterprise decision-making with the context to strengthen organizational resilience.

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberSaint has earned the Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition in the cyber risk management industry for its outstanding achievements in AI-native innovation, compliance automation, and end-to-end cyber risk management. This recognition emphasizes CyberSaint's consistent leadership in driving measurable outcomes, strengthening its market position, and delivering customer-centric innovation in an evolving competitive landscape.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on AI-native architecture, enterprise alignment, and integrated risk intelligence, CyberSaint helps organizations address increasingly complex regulatory and cybersecurity challenges. Its strategic agility and sustained investment in automation and adaptability enable enterprises to align cyber risk management with operational priorities while strengthening resilience and supporting informed business decisions.

Innovation is central to CyberSaint's approach. Its AI-native CyberStrong platform integrates compliance workflows, risk quantification, control monitoring, and asset-level visibility into a cohesive environment. By automating the compliance life cycle and translating cyber risk into financial terms, the platform transforms compliance from a periodic obligation into a continuous, decision-driving capability. Its framework-agnostic design, customizable risk models, and flexible integration options support diverse enterprise requirements, including regulatory compliance, third-party risk management, and end-to-end cyber risk management.

"CyberSaint delivers a differentiated approach to compliance automation by positioning its platform as an integrated cyber risk and compliance intelligence layer embedded within enterprise operations. At its core, the CyberStrong platform integrates compliance workflows, risk quantification, control monitoring, and asset-level visibility into a continuously operating environment, effectively transforming compliance from a periodic obligation into a real-time, decision driving capability," states Vivien Pua, Industry Principal, Security at Frost & Sullivan.

CyberSaint's commitment to customer experience further strengthens its market position. Through flexible deployment and integration approaches, the company helps organizations address data governance challenges, integration complexity, and resource constraints without disrupting existing systems. Its cohesive platform reduces fragmented processes, improves operational efficiency, and enables security, compliance, and business teams to work from a unified view of cyber risk. Strategic partnerships, including IBM and a broader channel ecosystem, further reinforce its enterprise reach and value proposition.

"Every board we sit in front of wants to know what cyber risk costs the business and where they should prioritize reducing risk, but most companies still can't give them a number. Their tools produce scores, but none of those scores connect to each other or to the business processes and crown jewels underneath. Our customers use the CyberSaint platform to put a dollar figure on their exposure and decide where to spend, and compliance automation, third-party risk management, findings prioritization, and cybersecurity posture management among other solutions are a byproduct that real-time intelligence. We're grateful to Frost & Sullivan for the recognition. It belongs to our team, who put in the work, and to our enterprise customers globally who hold us to a high bar," said Jerry Layden, Chief Executive Officer at CyberSaint.

Frost & Sullivan commends CyberSaint for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. Its AI-native architecture, extensive automation, and focus on measurable business value are helping shape the future of cyber risk management by enabling organizations to make more informed decisions and strengthen enterprise resilience.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. It recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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Camila Tinajero

E: camila.tinajero@frost.com

About CyberSaint

CyberSaint is redefining how enterprises manage cyber risk through the CyberStrong cyber risk intelligence platform. The platform ingests millions of dynamic data points to give security leaders the context they need to quantify risk, monitor compliance, prioritize action, and prove ROI, automating what once took teams weeks or months. With AI and automation at its core, CyberSaint turns cyber risk intelligence into a strategic advantage for enterprises globally. Learn more at www.cybersaint.io.

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