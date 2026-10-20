Precisely Software Limited: Precisely Named a Major Player in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Intelligent Customer Communication Management 2026 Vendor Assessment

Precisely Named a Major Player in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Intelligent Customer Communication Management 2026 Vendor Assessment

Assessment notes AI strategy, data integrity and personalization as key strengths

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely, a leader in unified data management for AI-ready data, today announced it has been named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Intelligent Customer Communication Management 2026 Vendor Assessment [Doc. US54131626, September 2026]. Precisely was among 13 vendors evaluated and was positioned in the Major Players Category. We believe this recognition reflects the company as a significant, well-rounded vendor in the market.

Organizations are under pressure to create and deliver personalized customer communications faster while maintaining governance, compliance, and trust. IDC MarketScape evaluated Precisely EngageOne RapidCX as part of its customer communications management (CCM) assessment and noted its key strengths in AI agent strategy, data integrity and personalization, and privacy and compliance.

"As organizations evaluate AI for customer communications, explainability, oversight, and compliance remain critical requirements, particularly in regulated industries," said Amy Machado, Research Managing Director, Enterprise Content and Knowledge Management Strategies, IDC. "Precisely EngageOne RapidCX combines governed AI capabilities with enterprise controls and trusted data foundations, helping organizations balance innovation with accountability."

IDC Marketscape highlighted several Precisely strengths, including:

AI strategy: "The governed AI model used by EngageOne RapidCX addresses a core tension for regulated sectors such as banking, insurance, and telecom: speed alongside secure control. EngageOne RapidCX agents run on Amazon Bedrock foundation models, with model selection optimized per agent task today, and customer-selectable model switching per agent on the road map for 2H26. AI agents can recommend actions, but teams approve or reject every recommendation, and full audit trails log how AI contributed to each communication and action. Precisely recently expanded the EngageOne RapidCX agent set with four new governed agents: Communication Builder, Compliance Risk Scoring, PII Masking Insight, and Intelligent Archive Search. Each new agent remains opt-in and preserves the human-approval and audit-trail model above, nearly doubling the prebuilt agent set offered by EngageOne RapidCX."

"The governed AI model used by EngageOne RapidCX addresses a core tension for regulated sectors such as banking, insurance, and telecom: speed alongside secure control. EngageOne RapidCX agents run on Amazon Bedrock foundation models, with model selection optimized per agent task today, and customer-selectable model switching per agent on the road map for 2H26. AI agents can recommend actions, but teams approve or reject every recommendation, and full audit trails log how AI contributed to each communication and action. Precisely recently expanded the EngageOne RapidCX agent set with four new governed agents: Communication Builder, Compliance Risk Scoring, PII Masking Insight, and Intelligent Archive Search. Each new agent remains opt-in and preserves the human-approval and audit-trail model above, nearly doubling the prebuilt agent set offered by EngageOne RapidCX." Data integrity and personalization: "In addition to customer communications management, Precisely offers data management capabilities including data integration, quality, enrichment, governance, and location intelligence. EngageOne products can leverage the data quality and enrichment capabilities Precisely offers to ground personalization in verified, cleaned, and contextualized customer data. This is a structurally unique value proposition. Today, that connection is delivered through MCP and API integration, with tighter integration on the road map."

"In addition to customer communications management, Precisely offers data management capabilities including data integration, quality, enrichment, governance, and location intelligence. EngageOne products can leverage the data quality and enrichment capabilities Precisely offers to ground personalization in verified, cleaned, and contextualized customer data. This is a structurally unique value proposition. Today, that connection is delivered through MCP and API integration, with tighter integration on the road map." Privacy and compliance: "EngageOne RapidCX's enterprise governance, privacy, accessibility, and security controls are designed for regulated industries. Organizations can centrally govern content standards, manage customer communication preferences, enforce approval workflows, and maintain audit readiness across global, regional, and local requirements. The platform supports GDPR, CCPA, and LGPD compliance initiatives and is supported by certifications and authorizations including ISO 27001, SOC 2 Type II (covering all five trust services criteria of security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy), and PCI DSS for applicable environments."

"Regulated organizations need to move faster without compromising control. That's particularly important in customer communications, where every message needs to be accurate, compliant and accountable," said Allan Christian, General Manager, Engage at Precisely. "With EngageOne RapidCX, we've built governance into the process, from creating communications to tracking exactly what was sent, when and to whom. AI is optional, and the workflow is built so that people approve the results before anything moves forward. This allows organizations to use AI not only to work more efficiently, but also to make more informed decisions about customer communications, while maintaining the oversight their customers and regulators expect."

According to the IDC MarketScape, "Upper midmarket and enterprise organizations should consider Precisely for its flexible deployment options, pricing model, and explainable AI capabilities. EngageOne RapidCX's low-code template designer, business-user collaboration for internal and external users, and dynamic content rules will appeal to business users, while its partner ecosystem helps support global-scale."

To download a complimentary copy of the IDC MarketScape excerpt, visit https://www.precisely.com/IDCMarketscapeCCM.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. The framework provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About Engage

Precisely Engage enables regulated enterprises to deliver accurate and personalized omnichannel communications that meet their organization's compliance requirements, at any volume and scale. Spanning the full communications lifecycle, EngageOne software helps organizations consolidate systems, accelerate time to market, and shift ownership from IT to business users. EngageOne RapidCX is the cloud-native platform with embedded AI agents for fast, compliant communications. EngageOne RapidCX, combined with the Precisely data integrity portfolio, draws on robust data quality, enrichment, and validation capabilities. Learn more at www.precisely.com/engage.

About Precisely

Precisely is a leader in unified data management, delivering the AI-ready data that enterprises need to scale AI with confidence. The Precisely Platform brings a broad set of data management capabilities together on a single metadata and semantic foundation: connecting data integration, quality, governance, location intelligence, master data management, and customer communications. The Platform also features built-in data enrichment and works across the full data estate, including traditional business systems, modern cloud platforms, and the AI systems layered on top. This enables organizations to manage data where it lives rather than requiring migration to a single data ecosystem. More than 12,000 organizations in over 100 countries, including 92% of the Fortune 500, rely on Precisely. Learn more at www.precisely.com.

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