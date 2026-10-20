Gambit Security Named to the Disruptors 60, Class of 2026, by Greenfield Partners at TechCrunch Disrupt

Recognition comes less than eight months after Gambit emerged from stealth with $61 million in funding and an AI-native cyber resilience platform for the AI era

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gambit, a cyber resilience company that helps enterprises ensure their critical operations are resilient, recoverable, and keep running, announced today it has been named to the Disruptors 60, Class of 2026, Greenfield Partners' annual list of the world's most groundbreaking AI startups, unveiled live on stage at TechCrunch Disrupt. The recognition comes less than eight months after Gambit emerged from stealth with $61 million in combined Seed and Series A funding from Spark Capital, Kleiner Perkins, and Cyberstarts.

The Disruptors 60 spotlights the world's most groundbreaking AI startups, spanning infrastructure behind tomorrow's models and the applications reshaping critical industries. Greenfield considered hundreds of companies for this year's list and Gambit was selected for its work helping organizations keep their critical operations running through outages, whether due to cybersecurity incidents, errors, or IT failures.

"Every organization wants to move at the speed of AI. Each new AI tool, agent, and integration changes the environment the business runs on, and each change is a new way for something to break," said Alon Gromakov, Co-founder and CEO of Gambit Security. "AI also speeds up attacks and adds new possibilities for error. Yet most companies still can't show, with evidence, that their business would keep running or come back fast if something went wrong. We built Gambit to answer that question before a real incident forces it, and being named to this class confirms that resilience indeed sits at the center of how organizations can innovatively adopt AI."

Gambit continuously maps an organization's Minimum Viable Business (MVB), the critical applications, data, and dependencies it needs to operate, and proves it can recover as the environments change. It uses AI to ensure that map stays current, work that specialist teams previously performed manually. The platform flags infrastructure drift that would block a recovery, checks the conditions recovery depends on, such as coverage, immutability, and configuration, and scores each application using parameters that include live threat intelligence. The platform deploys agentlessly within 15 minutes and generates audit-ready evidence for DORA, NIST CSF, and SOX, replacing point-in-time resilience exercises with continuous proof of business recovery.

Since its launch, Gambit has deployed integrations with Wiz, Cyera, and Microsoft Sentinel and partnered with AHEAD. In August 2026, the company strengthened its leadership team with Martin Walter, formerly of Rubrik and Zscaler, as Chief Product Officer, and Jake Bernardes, former CISO at Anecdotes and Whistic, as Chief Information Security Officer.

This year, Gambit's threat intelligence team traced several major attacks in which adversaries used AI to go after backups, storage, or stolen data, the layers a company needs to recover after a breach. Every attack Gambit traced in 2026 served as fuel for updating its resilience platform, so their customers can be sure ahead of time that they will be recoverable even in the face of the latest attack techniques.

"Prevention will always matter, but what happens after an attack gets through decides the ultimate outcome," added Gromakov. "This recognition belongs to our team, and to the customers and partners who bet on us early to build the enterprise resilience layer that's missing in the industry."

About Gambit Security

Gambit Security is the cyber resilience platform for the AI era, helping organizations keep their critical operations running through disruption. Gambit continuously maps an organization's Minimum Viable Business (MVB), the applications, data, infrastructure, and dependencies it needs to operate, and continuously proves it can recover as the environment changes. Having a provable understanding of recoverability lets enterprises adopt new technologies and innovate faster without putting critical operations at risk. Founded by Alon Gromakov, Sa'ar Elias, and May Kogan, Gambit has raised $61 million from Spark Capital, Kleiner Perkins, and Cyberstarts. Learn more at https://gambit.security/.

About the Disruptors 60

The Disruptors 60 is Greenfield Partners' annual list of the world's most groundbreaking early and growth-stage AI startups, unveiled live on stage at TechCrunch Disrupt. The Class of 2026 recognizes sixty companies across infrastructure, physical AI, horizontal & vertical AI, cybersecurity, robotics, and digital health. Learn more at www.disruptors60.ai.

About Greenfield Partners

Greenfield Partners is a global Early Growth investor partnering with visionary technology and tech-enabled businesses as they transition from product-market fit to scalable, efficient growth. With over $3 billion in assets under management, Greenfield applies its Greenfield Growth Momentum (G²M) operational playbooks to help founders and management teams build repeatable go-to-market engines and accelerate their path to global scale. Learn more at www.greenfield-growth.com.

Media Contact

Sarah Small

Headline Media

sarah@headline.media

+1 929 255 1449

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gambit-security-named-to-the-disruptors-60-class-of-2026-by-greenfield-partners-at-techcrunch-disrupt-302913786.html