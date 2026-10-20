SnapLogic Expands Agentic Integration Platform to Help Enterprises Build, Connect, and Operate AI Agents

Natural-language creation of AI agents, 545 prebuilt agentic tools, and Amazon Bedrock RAG capabilities help bring enterprise AI into production

San Mateo, California, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SnapLogic , the Agentic Integration Company, today announced new capabilities across its Agentic Integration Platform that make it easier for enterprises to build AI agents, connect them to business systems and data, and put them to work across complex processes. Spanning SnapGPT , SnapLogic MCP Server , and AgentCreator , the latest enhancements help enterprise teams move agentic AI from development into production while reducing the integration work required to put AI to work across the business.

Enterprises have invested in AI, but faster individual tasks do not automatically translate into better business outcomes. An AI agent can generate an answer or complete a task in seconds, but its impact is limited if it cannot access the right enterprise data, interact with the systems where work happens, or take action across a broader process. Turning AI investment into measurable business value requires connecting models and agents to the infrastructure around them, mapping their actions accurately to the business processes, and ensuring that the output remains auditable and explicable.

SnapLogic's latest capabilities make those connections easier, giving enterprises a more direct path from AI experimentation to production. New capabilities include:

Building complete agent workflows with natural language: SnapGPT can now generate complete agent and MCP Server pipelines directly from natural-language prompts, reducing the manual work required to assemble agentic workflows. Additional enhancements include persistent chat history, refreshed skill descriptions, and the ability to save AI-generated pipeline descriptions directly to the pipeline.

SnapGPT can now generate complete agent and MCP Server pipelines directly from natural-language prompts, reducing the manual work required to assemble agentic workflows. Additional enhancements include persistent chat history, refreshed skill descriptions, and the ability to save AI-generated pipeline descriptions directly to the pipeline. Connecting AI agents to 44 enterprise technologies: SnapLogic introduced 545 prebuilt agentic-tool pipeline patterns that expose third-party enterprise services as standardized MCP servers. The ready-to-use patterns allow agents to retrieve data, take actions, and automate tasks across enterprise systems without requiring teams to build each integration from scratch.

SnapLogic introduced 545 prebuilt agentic-tool pipeline patterns that expose third-party enterprise services as standardized MCP servers. The ready-to-use patterns allow agents to retrieve data, take actions, and automate tasks across enterprise systems without requiring teams to build each integration from scratch. Giving agents the tools to operate enterprise workflows: SnapLogic MCP Server now includes 15 new tools that allow AI agents to monitor pipeline runs, diagnose failures, check environment health, manage users and groups, and review scheduled tasks without leaving the AI-assisted development session. Additional capabilities support large file uploads and execution controls, while bulk MCP log downloads give teams greater visibility for auditing and troubleshooting.

SnapLogic MCP Server now includes 15 new tools that allow AI agents to monitor pipeline runs, diagnose failures, check environment health, manage users and groups, and review scheduled tasks without leaving the AI-assisted development session. Additional capabilities support large file uploads and execution controls, while bulk MCP log downloads give teams greater visibility for auditing and troubleshooting. Building production-ready RAG with Amazon Bedrock: Three new Amazon Bedrock Snaps - MKB Retrieve, MKB Agentic Retrieve, and MKB Ingest Documents - connect SnapLogic pipelines directly to an Amazon Bedrock Managed Knowledge Base. Enterprises can ingest and query their data directly from a pipeline without custom retrieval or ingestion code, supporting use cases such as support chatbots grounded in enterprise documentation, document-based Q&A, and scheduled knowledge base refreshes.

"AI ROI doesn't come from making isolated tasks faster or isolated individuals more productive. It comes from reengineering the processes around tasks and orchestrating AI across the systems, data, and workflows that actually run the business," said Jeremiah Stone, CTO at SnapLogic. "Agents require more than pure model intelligence to deliver meaningful results. They need context and the ability to act across the business in a carefully governed manner. Combined, seamless data access, model intelligence, and governance enable enterprises to move agents beyond isolated experiments and put them to work on the processes that drive revenue, efficiency, and risk."

The latest capabilities build on SnapLogic's Agentic Integration Platform, which brings together integration, automation, agent development, and MCP connectivity to help enterprises operationalize AI across their existing technology environments.

To learn more about the SnapLogic Agentic Integration Platform, visit: https://www.snaplogic.com/ .

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic powers the agentic enterprise. The company's Agentic Integration and Applied AI Platform serves as the AI operational layer for the enterprise, securely connecting applications, data, APIs and AI agents across cloud, on-premise and hybrid environments. With trusted orchestration, governance and enterprise-grade control, SnapLogic helps organizations accelerate business value and scale AI with confidence. Unlike legacy tools, SnapLogic is built for the AI era and trusted by global enterprises, including AstraZeneca, Adobe, Verizon, and Sony, to modernize operations and power the next generation of enterprise AI.

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Gemma Smith SnapLogic gsmith@snaplogic.com Bianca Robles Offleash PR for SnapLogic snaplogic@offleashpr.com