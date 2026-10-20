ScionxBio (the "company", operating as a brand identity of Eleven Therapeutics Ltd. following a horizontal split) a privately held, preclinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering next-generation mRNA therapeutics, distinguished by their extended durability profile, today announced that it has entered into a worldwide strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with Sanofi (EURONEXT: SAN) (NASDAQ: SNY) to develop and commercialize extended exposure versions of certain Sanofi mRNA candidates by leveraging ScionxBio's proprietary TERA platform.

This agreement brings together the global expertise of Sanofi's mRNA Center of Excellence, with ScionxBio's TERA platform. This collaboration represents a critical step in expanding the xRNA modality into a new direction, utilizing the technology for novel, long-acting applications across a multitude of potential indications. Powered by advanced deep learning architectures, the platform deciphers the complex structure-activity relationships (SAR) within high-throughput combinatorial screens to engineer next-generation molecules. These molecules feature uniquely designed and chemically synthesized regulatory elements that provide greater stability and resistance to enzymatic degradation compared to traditional mRNA, facilitating the sustained, high-level protein expression necessary for therapeutic success in vivo

While undisclosed, the disease areas covered by the collaboration address conditions where sustained protein expression is essential for robust and competitive clinical effects. The enhanced stability and expression profile of the platform aligns perfectly with the goal of developing life-changing, durable medicines for challenging indications. ScionxBio will lead optimization activities up to in vivo validation stages. Sanofi will then assume responsibility for all remaining preclinical development activities, Investigational New Drug (IND)-enabling studies, clinical development, manufacturing, and worldwide commercialization.

The proprietary technology represents a significant advancement in the mRNA therapeutics field, providing a robust and durable solution for both inherited and acquired protein deficiencies. By utilizing an extensive toolbox of well-validated chemical modifications, the technology is poised to transform the treatment landscape for chronic conditions. Beyond simple protein replacement, the TERA platform is envisioned to produce extended exposure to cardiometabolic or immune corrective modulators, thus potentially serving as a new class of disease-modifying and preventive agents.

Dr. Adi Gilboa-Geffen, CEO of ScionxBio, commented: "This collaboration with Sanofi is a defining milestone for our company. It validates the revolutionary potential of our AI-driven TERA platform to overcome the historical limitations of mRNA durability. Partnering with a global powerhouse like Sanofi ensures that our innovations in therapeutic RNA reach patients with life-altering protein deficiencies and chronic conditions more rapidly than ever before. I am also deeply grateful to the entire team, whose contributions were instrumental in bringing this collaboration to fruition."

Dr. Yaniv Erlich, Chairman of the Board and co-founder of ScionxBio, added: "Collaborating with a world leader like Sanofi is a testament to the scientific rigor and broad applicability of our transformative technology. This partnership accelerates the translation of our platform from the lab to the bedside as we mature our pipeline to serve patients in need across the globe."

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