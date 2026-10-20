Practitioner-led agenda shows Europe's CHROs, talent leaders and HRIT teams how to redesign work with AI, agents and automation

Phenom, the leader in applied AI built to redesign work operations for hiring faster, developing better and retaining longer, announced Katie King, an internationally recognised AI strategist, author and adviser on the future of work, as a keynote speaker at IAMPHENOM Europe 2026, taking place 4-5 November in Paris, France. Phenom also unveiled the conference agenda, which centres on the decisions European HR leaders face right now: turning AI, agents and automation into business outcomes, deploying tech with a compliant-first approach, and redesigning roles and skills for the future workforce.

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Phenom announced Katie King, an internationally recognised AI strategist, author and adviser on the future of work, as a keynote speaker at IAMPHENOM Europe 2026, taking place 4-5 November in Paris, France. Phenom also unveiled the conference agenda, which centres on the decisions European HR leaders face right now: turning AI, agents and automation into business outcomes, deploying tech with a compliant-first approach, and redesigning roles and skills for the future workforce.

The way work gets done is changing faster than most operating models can keep up with. Leading companies are already using AI to hire faster, redeploy talent sooner and run leaner, which makes applying AI across HR a competitive requirement, not an option. Most European HR teams have already tested AI. Far fewer have scaled it into measurable talent outcomes, with agents they can trust across multiple countries, languages and labour markets. That path now has a deadline: EU AI Act obligations for how AI can be used to make decisions about people at work take effect in December 2027. IAMPHENOM Europe is the leading HR conference for learning how to precisely apply AI across talent acquisition and management, while maintaining governance and demonstrating meaningful business impact.

Keynote Speaker Katie King on AI, Skills and the Future of Work

As IAMPHENOM Europe's guest keynote speaker, Katie will examine how AI is changing careers and job functions, and what it takes for organisations to close the skills gap. She brings more than 35 years of experience advising organisations across technology, retail, financial services and the public sector on applying AI in practical, commercially relevant ways.

A regular commentator on how AI is reshaping organisations, jobs and competitive advantage, Katie is the author of three books on AI and business, including AI Strategy for Sales and Marketing, and her work has been referenced by the World Economic Forum in its AI leadership resources for corporate boards. She contributes to the wider conversation on responsible AI adoption through the UK All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on AI and the AI and Ethics Journal, and founded the Leaders of Tomorrow initiative to help young people understand how AI and emerging technologies will shape their careers.

"HR is under an even stronger magnifying glass because they are responsible for the organisation's talent operations, and answering: what is AI actually returning to the business?" said Jonathan Dale, VP and GM, Global Marketing at Phenom. "Katie King has spent her career helping organisations leverage AI responsibly to drive the right results, and has a unique perspective on how AI is reshaping jobs and skills. Learning from Katie, along with our 30+ global speakers, IAMPHENOM attendees are going to be in the best position to lead their workforce through change propelled by AI."

Just Announced: The Full IAMPHENOM Europe Agenda

Over 1.5 days, IAMPHENOM Europe attendees will have the opportunity to hear from the industry's leading HR professionals, industry analysts and organisations. Across mainstage and practitioner-led breakout sessions, the conference agenda will focus on hiring, development and retention topics for executives and HR leaders across talent acquisition, talent management, HRIT, and IT/AI.

Executives will focus on governing AI with confidence under EU regulation, aligning talent strategy with business outcomes and proving HR's impact to the rest of the C-suite.

Talent acquisition leaders will learn how agents take on work from intake to offer, helping teams hire faster at volume, catch fraudulent applicants and keep candidates engaged through onboarding.

Talent management leaders will explore how skills intelligence, task-level workforce planning and internal mobility help employees develop and stay, including models built for frontline and shift-based teams.

HRIT, IT and AI leaders will explore how to safely deploy AI and agents with the systems already in place, while establishing governance frameworks and setting the guardrails agents need to run in production.

Attendees will also enjoy exclusive fun networking events and activities, the immersive AI Automation Learning Lab with Agent Center, and connecting with domain experts ready to solve their organisation's biggest hiring, development and retention challenges.

IAMPHENOM Europe 2026 takes place 4-5 November in Paris. Register and learn more at iamphenomeurope.com.

About Phenom

Phenom is the leader in applied AI built to redesign work operations for hiring faster, developing better and retaining longer. It understands unique industry and business needs for departments, teams, employees and candidates. This is AI that knows company DNA, powered by Engines that harmonize data and facilitate orchestration, Ontologies that guide every decision, X AI that creates hyper-personalized experiences, and Agents that work alongside teams with unprecedented speed and precision. Driven by a purpose to help a billion people find the right work, this is responsible AI that is enterprise-secure, compliant, and always explainable.

Phenom has earned accolades including: Inc. 5000's fastest-growing companies (7 consecutive years), Deloitte Technology's Fast 500 (5 years), 11 Brandon Hall 'Excellence in Technology' awards including Gold for 'Best Advance in Generative AI for Business Impact,' Business Intelligence Group's Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards (3 consecutive years), 2026 and 2025 CODiE Awards, The Cloud Awards 2025/2024, The A.I. Awards 2024 and 2025, and a regional Timmy Award for launching and optimizing HelpOneBillion.com (2020).

Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Phenom also has offices in Canada, India, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.

For more information, please visit www.phenom.com. Connect with Phenom on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

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Contacts:

Jennifer Lyons

Phenom

267-379-5066

jennifer.lyons@phenom.com