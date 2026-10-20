Florida Seawall Solutions Now Operates as an Ultramarine Solutions Company

For waterfront property owners, the affiliation adds the resources and regional reach of Ultramarine Solutions' group to Florida Seawall Solutions' commercial and residential construction work

HIGH SPRINGS, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2026 / Florida Seawall Solutions, a commercial and residential marine construction company, is now part of Ultramarine Solutions.

The affiliation connects Florida Seawall Solutions with other marine construction teams within Ultramarine Solutions' group, which operate across multiple Florida coastal markets. Those teams share equipment, resources, and project experience while keeping their local relationships. When a project is in an outlying region, a sister company closer to the site may take care of the job.

Commercial construction makes up the largest share of the company's work. Florida Seawall Solutions builds seawalls, docks, boat lifts, marinas, and boat ramps for condominium and homeowners associations, hotels, resorts, and municipal waterfronts. Its commercial work includes a 300-foot composite seawall replacement at a Sanibel condominium after Hurricane Ian. It also works with the engineers, homebuilders, and developers who plan waterfront projects. The group offers dredging as well.

Residential new construction is the company's second-largest line of work. For homeowners, that includes new seawalls, docks, and boat lifts, as well as replacement walls for seawalls that are past repair. In most replacement projects, the new wall is built in front of the existing one. Dock work covers fixed, floating, and hybrid docks, and boat lifts range from 4,500 to 24,000 pounds. The company can handle every stage of a commercial or residential project, from the on-site evaluation through design and engineering, permitting, and construction.

Each build uses whatever material the project needs, based on water exposure, soil conditions, structural loads, and how the property will be used. A project may use vinyl, concrete, steel, composite, or wood. Depending on the material and conditions, a new seawall can last for 50+ years.

Repair work rounds out the company's services, starting with Seam Shield, its proprietary three-stage system for seawalls that are failing at the panel joints. Crews seal the failing seams with hydraulic cement and cover them with a marine-grade barrier. Polyurethane is then injected behind the wall to fill voids, and drainage filters are added to relieve water pressure.

Soil stabilization is a separate repair service, in which polyurethane resin fills voids left by erosion behind the wall without excavating the yard. Other repair work covers caps, cracks, and tiebacks, along with helical piles, Manta anchors, and post-storm seawall evaluations.

The company holds a Certified Building Contractor license, CBC 1265946, and is a Licensed Specialty Marine Contractor, SCC131154XXX. Its leadership brings 25+ years of combined management experience. It owns its crane barges, skid steers, excavators, trucks, and pumps, and its projects are completed by in-house crews.

About Florida Seawall Solutions

Florida Seawall Solutions is a marine construction company based in High Springs, Florida. It designs and builds seawalls, docks, boat lifts, marinas, and boat ramps for commercial and residential waterfront properties, and it repairs existing seawalls. Its work includes a 400-foot seawall replacement at the DiMucci Twin Towers condominium in Daytona after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. Florida Seawall Solutions is an Ultramarine Solutions company.

Interested readers can find additional information by visiting Florida Seawall Solutions' website .

Media Contact

Florida Seawall Solutions

High Springs, FL

Phone: (844) 886-2085

Website: https://www.floridaseawallsolutions.com/

SOURCE: Florida Seawall Solutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/florida-seawall-solutions-now-operates-as-an-ultramarine-solutio-1233481