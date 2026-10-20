Brillient Corporation: Brillient Awarded U.S. Patent for Explainable, Structure-First AI Classification of Documents, Images, Audio, and Video

Third issued U.S. patent in just over a year strengthens Brillient's portfolio of auditable, compute-efficient AI for regulated and high-volume environments

RESTON, VA / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2026 / Brillient Corporation, a Scalable AI and enterprise solutions company, announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued U.S. Patent No. 12,754,891, Universal Intelligent Recognition, Identification, and Classification of AI-Processed Binary Large Objects Using a Computable Formal Grammar, on October 6, 2026.

The patented invention gives organizations a faster, more reliable, and fully auditable way to identify a digital file. Scanned forms, PDFs, office documents, images, audio, and video are classified by their structure first, not by fragile surface clues like file names, extensions, or exact pixel layouts.

"Three issued patents in just over a year reflects a deliberate investment in solving the hard, unglamorous problems that stand between AI and real mission outcomes," said Brillient Executive Chairman and CEO Sukumar Iyer. "Our teams build what our clients need, and we protect that work so we can keep delivering it at scale. It's Scalable AI for Mission Acceleration in practice," said Iyer.

A growing portfolio of patented innovation

Patent No. 12,754,891 is Brillient's third issued U.S. patent, joining:

Record Registration System and Method , U.S. Patent No. 12,393,710 (issued August 19, 2025)

, U.S. Patent No. 12,393,710 (issued August 19, 2025) Crowd Data Validation Engine, U.S. Patent No. 12,585,831 (issued March 24, 2026)

Brillient also has two U.S. patent applications pending and holds 13 registered trademarks, including ALICE, BRAINS, REGIS, and CROVD. The full portfolio is available at brillient.net/home/innovation/trademarks-and-patents.

About Brillient Corporation

Brillient Corporation is an award-winning company delivering Scalable AI for Mission Acceleration. For more than 20 years, Brillient has helped federal agencies and Global 1000 enterprise and manufacturing clients modernize their operations, improve service delivery, and make insight-driven decisions through intelligent automation, records management, and AI-powered platforms including ALICE. Learn more at brillient.net.

Media Contact

Heather Seelbach

Senior Proposal-Marketing Coordinator, Brillient Corporation

heather.seelbach@brillient.net

SOURCE: Brillient Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/government/brillient-awarded-u.s.-patent-for-explainable-structure-first-ai-classification-of-docum-1236907