DriveNets DNOS-Powered White Box Routers Deployed at OPTAGE

Delivered through NEC Networks & System Integration, enabling a flexible and highly scalable communications infrastructure through open networking

RA'ANANA, Israel, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveNets, a leader in large-scale networking solutions, today announced that its partner NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President, CEO and CENO: Michio Ohno; hereinafter "NEC Networks & System Integration") has delivered white box routers powered by the DriveNets Network Operating System (DNOS) to OPTAGE Inc. (Head Office: Osaka, Japan; President: Masahiko Nabe; hereinafter "OPTAGE").

In recent years, network traffic has continued to increase with the growing adoption and use of AI technologies, while service delivery models have also become increasingly diverse. As an initiative to respond flexibly to these changes, open networking is attracting attention. Open networking can reduce dependence on specific vendors while making it easier to adopt new services and technologies. It is also expected to improve interoperability by facilitating integration among different systems and services.

Against this backdrop, white box products are attracting attention. Unlike conventional integrated products in which hardware and software are supplied by the same manufacturer, white box products allow hardware and software to be selected independently. This enables users to choose the optimal combination based on required functions, making it possible to build flexible and highly scalable networks while optimizing costs.

DriveNets provides DNOS, software for white box platforms. Its partner, NEC Networks & System Integration, has been promoting the proposal and delivery of white box products, including DriveNets solutions, as part of its efforts to advance open networking.

The white box routers delivered in this project use the cloud-native software design of DNOS to provide scalability that is not constrained by physical limitations. This enables rapid and flexible responses to traffic growth and configuration changes. They can also be combined with third-party products, helping reduce both operating expenses and capital expenditures.

For this deployment, NEC Networks & System Integration leveraged its expertise in a wide range of network deployments to provide end-to-end support, from pre-deployment validation through design, implementation, and technical support.

Comment from OPTAGE Inc.

"OPTAGE is advancing initiatives to open its networks and improve scalability in order to realize a network infrastructure that can flexibly accommodate future traffic growth and increasingly diverse services.

With the introduction of white box routers powered by DriveNets DNOS in the edge network domain, we are evaluating the effectiveness of an architecture that allows flexible selection of hardware and software. We also expect this approach to lead to more advanced network operations, cost optimization, and faster adoption of new technologies in the future.

NEC Networks & System Integration, a DriveNets partner, has supported us from pre-deployment validation through design, implementation, and technical support. Going forward, we will continue to utilize open networking technologies to realize a more flexible and sustainable network infrastructure and to provide stable communications services to our customers."

Comment from DriveNets Ltd.

"White box routers powered by DriveNets Network OS (DNOS) have been adopted by many Tier 1 communications service providers around the world and, particularly in the United States, carry large volumes of traffic for AT&T and Comcast. DNOS supports white boxes supplied by multiple ODM vendors, including DriveNets-branded hardware. In recent years, DNOS deployments have also begun in Japan, including KDDI's core IP backbone. We expect the deployment of our solution at OPTAGE through NEC Networks & System Integration to serve as a catalyst for further accelerating the adoption of white box routers in Japan."

DriveNets will continue to advance open networking in Japan through collaboration with its partners and contribute to building the infrastructure that supports technological innovation by communications service providers.

About DriveNets

DriveNets is a leader in high-scale networking software for AI infrastructure and service providers. The company pioneered a disaggregated networking architecture that transforms the economics of large-scale networks while maximizing performance, utilization, and operational efficiency. DriveNets-powered networks are deployed by global leaders, including AT&T and Comcast, supporting more than 30% of total U.S. internet traffic. DriveNets AI Fabric delivers full-stack networking for AI infrastructures, providing the highest-performance, Ethernet-based alternative to InfiniBand. The solution is deployed by hyperscalers, Neo Clouds, and enterprises worldwide. Learn more at https://www.drivenets.com

About NEC Networks & System Integration White Box Products

https://www.nesic.co.jp/solution/it-Infrastructure-it-management/network-local-5g/WhiteBoxSwich.html

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