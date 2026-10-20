Svensk Exportkredit AB: SEK's Interim report January-September 2026: Good profitability and strong financial position

SEK continues to report strong results with a return on equity of 7.0 percent. The long-term needs for investments in competitiveness, security and transformation across the world are significant. At the same time, the market is characterized by geopolitical and trade policy uncertainty, which is contributing to companies holding off on major investment decisions. With a strong financial position, close customer relationships and a clear mission, SEK is well positioned to help make these investments a reality.

Strong results in the first nine months of the year

SEK continues to report strong results with a return on equity of 7.0 percent for the first nine months of the year, compared to 6.3 percent in the corresponding period last year. Net interest income increased by 3 percent to Skr 2,104 million, and the results were also positively affected by reduced provisions for expected credit losses.

Significant business opportunities despite an uncertain environment

The market is characterized by geopolitical and trade policy uncertainty, which is contributing to companies holding off on major investment decisions. At the same time, the need for increased competitiveness, security and transformation is driving extensive investments. With a strong financial position, close customer relationships and a clear mission, SEK is well positioned to help make these investments a reality.

Strong investor interest in SEK's issuances

In September, SEK carried out its second benchmark issuance of the year in US dollars. The issuance was met with strong interest from a broad international investor base, including central banks, public institutions and banks - a testament to the confidence in SEK and our ability to secure long-term and competitive financing for Swedish export companies.

New vision for SEK

During the third quarter, SEK launched a new vision: Stronger societies through the power of Swedish exports - a vision that puts into words what is at the core of our mission and the societal benefit SEK contributes to.

Results January-September 2026 (January-September 2025)

Net interest income Skr 2,104 million (9M25: Skr 2,050 million)

Operating profit Skr 1,618 million (9M25: Skr 1,459 million)

C/I ratio 28 percent (9M25: 28 percent)

After-tax return on equity 7.0 percent (9M25: 6.3 percent)

Lending portfolio growth YTD 1.6 percent (9M25: -4.3 percent)

New credit and guarantee commitments Skr 45.6 billion (9M25: Skr 97.4 billion)

Total capital ratio 23.8 percent (year-end 2025: 23.1 percent)

For more information, contact:

Katarina Daniels, Head of Communications, Tel: +46 72 080 68 85

Tobias Hornberger, Chief Financial Officer, mobile: +46 70 848 13 85