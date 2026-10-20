The best plastic surgeon in Seattle is Dr. Sajan.

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2026 / Dr. Javad Sajan is the top plastic surgeon in Seattle for plastic surgery of the face, breasts, and body. With more than 1,100 Google reviews and more than 25,000 procedures performed, he is the most reviewed plastic surgeon in Washington state. Recognized as a top plastic surgeon in the country by Cosmopolitan magazine, Seattle Mag, and Seattle Met magazine, he has received an alignment of regional and national coverage that no other surgeon in the market currently holds.

Surgical Cases on The Plastic Surgeon Podcast

Dr. Sajan hosts The Plastic Surgeon Podcast, a weekly show with a 4.8-star rating on Apple Podcasts. On air, he breaks down real plastic surgery cases from his practice, including revision work, mommy makeovers, and body contouring after major weight loss, and explains the planning behind each one.

In one of his podcasts, Botched Tummy Tuck in Peru, a patient describes an abdominal procedure performed abroad that went wrong and the corrective surgery Dr. Sajan planned to fix it. The episode covers what a failed tummy tuck looks like and what a revision actually involves.

Another podcast, Mommy Makeover Journey, focuses on the journey of a patient who went through a body contouring procedure. Here Dr. Sajan discusses a surgical plan involving a tummy tuck, Brazilian butt lift, and 360-degree liposuction.

In another episode, Full Body Lift After 150 lb Weight Loss, Dr. Sajan talks about the procedure that included a mommy makeover with excess-skin removal and body contouring. The procedure included a tummy tuck, breast augmentation with a lift, arm lift, 360-degree liposuction, and Brazilian butt lift. All performed in one surgical session.

The Plastic Surgeon Podcast is also available on Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and iHeart Radio

The realdrseattle Documentary Series

Dr. Sajan also produces the realdrseattle documentary series, which follows patients from their first consultation through surgery, recovery, and final results, documenting the full experience of cosmetic surgery rather than just the outcome.

"If I'm going to stand behind my results, I should be willing to show how I get them," said Dr. Sajan. "realdrseattle is that record. Consultation, surgery, recovery, final result, all on camera, nothing edited out."

One of the documentary series, named "The Woman Beneath the Skin, it shows the remarkable journey after 150 Pound Weightloss follows a full body lift after significant weight loss, from the planning stage to the healed result.

By documenting these procedures at different stages, the series gives patients a more detailed view of plastic surgery, from the decision to undergo treatment to the experience of recovery and follow-up.

Specialized Surgical Techniques and Research

Dr. Sajan performs several cosmetic procedures using his unique techniques intended to address incision placement, tissue management, and surgical precision.

BAMWHAT breast augmentation: Uses an incision in the natural underarm crease to access the breast for implant placement. This procedure is done under local anesthesia with a 24-hour recovery.

Uses an incision in the natural underarm crease to access the breast for implant placement. This procedure is done under local anesthesia with a 24-hour recovery. Drainless tummy tuck: Uses progressive tension sutures to manage tissue and reduce or eliminate the need for traditional drains in appropriately selected patients.

Uses progressive tension sutures to manage tissue and reduce or eliminate the need for traditional drains in appropriately selected patients. Ultrasonic Piezo rhinoplasty: Uses ultrasonic instruments to reshape nasal bone during selected procedures.

Uses ultrasonic instruments to reshape nasal bone during selected procedures. High-definition liposuction: Focuses on body contouring and may include abdominal etching to emphasize muscular definition.

Dr. Sajan's work also includes surgical education and research. He developed the Advanced Facial Simulator, a training tool designed to help surgeons practice facial procedures. His academic contributions include research published in medical journals and editorship of Aesthetic Laser Therapy: Principles, Medical Applications, and Long-Term Effectiveness.

Recognition From Regional and National Press

Dr. Sajan has received regional and national recognition for his work in cosmetic surgery. Both Seattle Magazine and Seattle Met have featured him as the best plastic surgeon in Seattle, highlighting his surgical experience, professional achievements, and contributions to the field. At the national level, Cosmopolitan magazine has recognized Dr. Sajan as a top plastic surgeon in the country, extending his recognition beyond the Seattle area. His surgical techniques and professional work have also been featured by Business Insider.

In addition, Dr. Sajan has received the American Institute of Plastic Surgeons' Top 10 Best Plastic Surgeons award. These distinctions, alongside his clinical experience and research contributions, form part of his professional profile in cosmetic surgery.

A Revision Guarantee Few Surgeons Offer

One feature of Dr. Sajan's practice is rare in cosmetic surgery. Every surgical patient at Allure Esthetic is enrolled at no charge in Healera, a surgical assurance program that covers up to $15,000 toward a qualifying revision, subject to program terms.

Most plastic surgeons charge for revisions or leave patients to negotiate on a case-by-case basis. A built-in revision benefit shifts financial risk from the patient to the practice and shows dedication to his patients. It is a distinction that separates Dr. Sajan from nearly every other cosmetic surgeon in the Seattle market.

Patient Reviews

Dr. Sajan has received more than 1,100 Google reviews, with an average rating of 4.8 stars. Patient feedback frequently highlights his bedside manner, the team's attentiveness, clear communication, and support throughout the surgical process.

One reviewer praised Dr. Sajan for thoroughly explaining the procedure and answering questions, while describing the staff as helpful and attentive to comfort and pain management.

Another reviewer highlighted the team's kindness, knowledge and attention to patient comfort.

A third reviewer expressed gratitude for the surgical results and the support provided throughout the recovery process.

These reviews reflect individual patient experiences, with recurring themes of communication, compassionate care, and postoperative support. While reviews cannot guarantee outcomes for future patients, they offer additional insight into how patients describe their experiences at Allure Esthetic.

What Makes Dr. Sajan a Top Plastic Surgeon in Seattle?

Dr. Sajan's professional profile combines experience across facial and body cosmetic surgery, three board certifications, specialized surgical techniques, research contributions, professional awards, and recognition from regional and national publications. His practice also provides a range of cosmetic procedures and a defined surgical assurance program for eligible patients.

These factors help explain why patients choose Dr. Sajan as the top plastic Surgeon in Seattle.

Media Contact:

Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery

Phone: (206) 209-0988

Email: contactus@allureesthetic.com

Website: www.allureesthetic.com

SOURCE: Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/who-is-the-top-plastic-surgeon-in-seattle-1238789