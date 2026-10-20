Chesapeake Financial Shares Inc.: Chesapeake Financial Shares Reports Third Quarter Financials and Declares Dividend

A "Top Performing Community Bank" in the U.S. for the nineteenth consecutive year

KILMARNOCK, VA / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2026 / On behalf of Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (parent company of both Chesapeake Bank and Chesapeake Wealth Management), Jeffrey M. Szyperski, Chairman of the Board and CEO, reported earnings for the third quarter of 2026 of $5,572,245 compared to $4,850,253 for the third quarter of 2025. The reported earnings per share were $1.186 fully diluted as compared to $1.029 for the third quarter of 2025. The company continues to experience strong organic growth. Total assets ended the quarter at $1,741,726,178, a 6.4% increase from September 30, 2025. Nonperforming assets were 0.246% as of September 30, 2026 compared to 0.493% at September 30, 2025; these percentages are both well below peer group percentages.

At the October 16, 2026 Chesapeake Financial Shares Board of Directors meeting, the Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share effective December 1, 2026, payable on or before December 15, 2026. This is an 11% increase and the second increase this year. The company has increased its dividend for 33 consecutive years. The stock currently has a 1.87% dividend yield and a stock price 75.1% higher than a year ago.

For more information about Chesapeake Financial Shares stock (CPKF), or to receive daily e-mail alerts of our stock price, see www.chesapeakefinancialshares.com. The company is followed by Zacks Investment Research, and a copy of their report can also be found on this site or at www.zacks.com. Chesapeake Financial Shares is an over-the-counter, publicly traded stock. Follow Chesapeake Bank on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, X, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

For immediate release: October 19, 2026

Contact: Jeffrey M. Szyperski 1-800-434-1181

SOURCE: Chesapeake Financial Shares Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/chesapeake-financial-shares-reports-third-quarter-financials-and-dec-1238918