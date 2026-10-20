In the opening speech of the inaugural Intersolar Summit Romania, Florian Wessendorf, managing director of Solar Promotion International, referred to Romania as "the new renewables champion of Europe." The country certainly has a strong claim to the title, largely thanks to its rapidly growing solar market. After installing around 2.2 GW of solar last year, Romania is set to deploy even more this year. Cumulative solar capacity exceeded 8.5 GW by mid-2026 and if current pace holds, the country is likely to reach its 2030 target of 10 GW before the end of next year. The country's sizable project ...

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