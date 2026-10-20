The integration is live across more than 700 Batteries Plus locations, showcasing how the partnership scales AI-powered customer experience for multi-location retail brands.

Synthflow AI, an enterprise AI agent platform for customer conversations, today announced that its agentic voice AI is now available on the Zoom App Marketplace for both Zoom Contact Center and Zoom Phone, letting enterprises run AI voice agents and human teams in a single workflow, with context carried across handoffs.

The integration's first at-scale deployment is live today: Batteries Plus, the nation's leading battery and power solutions service center, has rolled it out on Zoom Phone across its network of more than 700 U.S. locations.

Synthflow agents respond in under half a second and resolve routine requests end to end. When a caller needs a person, the agent completes a warm transfer to a human expert, passing along the full transcript and any actions already taken, so that the customer doesn't have to repeat themselves, and the right person picks up with context already in hand.

The launch coincides with enterprise buyers growing wary of AI agent hype. Recent Deloitte research highlights that only 15% of organizations have scaled orchestrated, multi-agent adoption, and many that have are stuck applying it to low-risk, low-ROI use cases. Just 5% say their business processes are highly prepared for AI agents at all.

Most enterprises layer agents on top of existing processes chasing quick wins, yet only 1 in 5 are prepared to redesign those processes for robust and measurable agentic operation. That gap between AI ambition and measurable return is what Synthflow's Zoom integration closes. Rather than another pilot, Batteries Plus went live across its full network of more than 700 locations, running inside Zoom Phone, a platform already embedded in its operations.

For enterprise decision-makers under pressure to prove ROI on AI investment, that combination of production scale and deployment inside an existing, trusted system is the differentiator that turns ambition into proven outcomes.

"In retail, the phone call is where customer experience is won or lost, and that amounts to more than just response time. Speed to outcome is what our enterprise customers prioritize, and our integration with Zoom is accelerating that outcome at scale, getting enterprises there in days, not weeks or months," states Hakob Astabatsyan, CEO of Synthflow AI.

Zoom's open, API-first architecture lets Synthflow AI agents work inside the existing business workflows enterprises already run, passing conversation state, intent, and customer history into Zoom, and reading back from CRM and ticketing systems.

"Organizations want practical ways to put AI to work in the contact center without giving up trust or governance. This integration shows what that looks like at scale, keeping context, quality, and control in one place for both agents and customers," adds Kentis Gopalla, head of product, Zoom CX Ecosystem.

Kranthi Malreddy, Chief Information Officer at Batteries Plus, concludes: "From kick-off to pilot, the roll-out with Synthflow and Zoom was just five weeks. This is one of the most impressive integrations I've seen between two pieces of software. Customers are pleasantly surprised by how natural conversations with the agents are and our store associates are able to focus on more complex, critical tasks in store. It's a win-win situation across the board and we're only scratching the surface right now."

About Synthflow AI

Synthflow AI is an enterprise AI agent platform that automates customer conversations across phone and chat. Built for production environments, it combines agent orchestration with its own telephony infrastructure to deliver reliable performance, fast deployment, and full control over the end-to-end conversation flow. A G2 Grid Leader for AI Agents, Synthflow AI has processed over 65 million customer calls for more than 100 enterprise customers, including Freshworks and Thryv.

About Batteries Plus

Batteries Plus is the nation's leading battery and power solutions service center, offering a comprehensive selection of products, technical expertise, and customized services through a nationwide network of over 800 locations open and in development. Headquartered in Hartland, Wisconsin, and owned by Freeman Spogli, Batteries Plus is dedicated to providing reliable, commercial and residential power solutions including batteries, lighting, and repair services to help organizations and customers minimize downtime and maximize efficiency. For more information about Batteries Plus and its franchising opportunities visit batteriesplusfranchise.com.

To learn more about how Batteries Plus meet customers on their terms, supported by Synthflow AI and Zoom, view this video: https://synthflow.ai/customer-stories/batteries-plus

To learn more about Synthflow AI and its fast-to-outcome agent platform, view https://synthflow.ai/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261020764272/en/

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