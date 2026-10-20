Assessment highlights Xceedance's MGA capabilities, strategic acquisitions, and intermediary-focused technology ecosystem

Xceedance today announced it has been named a Leader and Star Performer in the Everest Group Insurance Intermediaries Operations PEAK Matrix Assessment 2026. The assessment evaluated 18 providers based on market impact and their vision and capability to deliver insurance intermediary operations services.

Everest Group identified Xceedance's support for MGAs and MGUs across entity setup and licensing, underwriting, policy administration, finance, analytics, and claims as a key strength. The report also highlighted enabling rapid program launches and scaling through a licensed MGA shell, configurable workflows, and integrated operations.

"Xceedance brings deep insurance expertise and a growing breadth of capabilities to support MGAs, brokers, and Lloyd's market participants," said Dinesh Udawat, Practice Director, Everest Group. "Its strategic acquisitions have expanded its agent and broker capabilities, while continued investments in AI and insurance-specific technology are enabling more intelligent underwriting and claims workflows, contributing to its recognition as a Leader and Star Performer in the Everest Group Insurance Intermediaries Operations PEAK Matrix Assessment 2026."

The assessment further noted that Xceedance's acquisitions of Marble Box, Millennium Information Services, and CIS Claim Services have expanded its capabilities across agency operations, property inspections, underwriting analytics, and specialized claims support. Everest Group also cited Xceedance's technology and partner ecosystem for supporting submission intake, clearance, policy checking, and broker platform modernization.

"This recognition reflects the progress we have made in building a more complete proposition for insurance intermediaries," said Travis MacMillian, President, Americas, Xceedance. "By expanding our capabilities across MGA operations, agency services, property inspections, underwriting analytics, and claims support, we can help clients address more of their operational priorities through one insurance-focused partner."

View the Xceedance profile and assessment findings.

About Xceedance

Since 2013, Xceedance has worked exclusively in property and casualty insurance, helping insurance organizations transform how work gets done through Orchestrated Intelligence, the coordinated application of human judgment, AI, and software. With 5,500+ teammates across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, we support 350+ clients, including commercial, personal and specialty lines re/insurers, mutuals, program administrators, brokers and agents, and Lloyd's of London entities.

For more information, visit https://www.xceedance.com/.

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