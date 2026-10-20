Independent evaluation of Atropos Health's Real-World Evidence Summaries (RWES) applies industry standards of peer review to establish a new level of rigor for evidence; initially, Becaris Publishing has accepted 68% of Atropos Health findings in the library

Becaris Publishing, an independent scholarly publisher dedicated to advancing real-world evidence (RWE) and health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), today announced it is conducting a first-of-its-kind 12-month independent study to evaluate the clinical quality and methodological rigor of Alexandria. Created by Atropos Health, Alexandria is the world's largest evidence library. No scholarly publisher has ever undertaken a peer-review evaluation of Real-World Evidence Summaries (RWES) at this scale.

As an independent academic voice, Becaris Publishing is leading a rigorous evaluation across a representative sample of 1 percent of the findings available in Alexandria. For data as of September 16, Becaris Publishing has accepted 68 percent of the evaluated RWES through formal peer review, which is on par with Becaris Publishing's current publication acceptance rate. None were rejected due to incorrect statistical design or because the question was not medically relevant. In only 4.4% of cases, the sample size was insufficient, reflecting rare populations. Most revisions involved editorial changes to the AI-generated results write-up.

Findings are not added to the Alexandria library until they are approved by either Becaris Publishing peer review or Atropos Health's automated AI peer review. When results are presented to Atropos users, users retain the option to request either human medical review by clinicians or additional expert peer review by Becaris Publishing. As the Alexandria library expands, Becaris Publishing will continue to evaluate new findings. The Reviews conducted by Becaris Publishing are added to the available metadata around Alexandria results on a rolling basis so that users can review comments from external peer reviewers.

"There is a critical shortage of published research for complex and underrepresented patients with overlapping conditions who have historically been excluded from clinical trials," said Phillip Garner, Co-Founder of Becaris Publishing. "By undertaking this unprecedented, large-scale peer review of Real-World Evidence Summaries generated within Alexandria, Becaris Publishing is establishing a new standard of rigor. We are giving clinicians, researchers, and life science leaders confidence in the quality of real-world insights used to inform patient care."

This independent review underscores Atropos Health's primary commitment to accuracy, ensuring health systems, life science partners, and AI platforms across medicine can trust its evidence library. This will enable the creation of evidence for underserved populations often excluded from clinical trials.

Today, the majority of clinical decisions are made without high-quality evidence, forcing healthcare providers to rely on intuition, extrapolation, or institutional habit when treating complex patients with comorbidities. Atropos Health is accelerating a fundamental paradigm shift from static literature retrieval to proactive, real-time evidence generation. Powered by a federated network of over 800 million patient timelines, Alexandria generates publication-grade observational research in seconds-filling critical care gaps for underrepresented populations and equipping clinicians with patient-matched answers.

Atropos Health recently released its Precision Evidence Bench, a first-of-its-kind Precision Medicine Benchmark to evaluate large language models' (LLMs') performance against clinical questions grounded in patient context and inclusive of patient history. The Atropos benchmark demonstrated that it outperformed foundational LLMs by >300% when leveraging Scalar Evidence Content from the Atropos Alexandria Evidence Library.

"Generating real-world evidence at scale is only half the equation. Ensuring the highest caliber of quality and clinical integrity is what makes that data actionable," said Dr. Brigham Hyde, CEO and Co-Founder of Atropos Health. "Becaris Publishing's independent expert evaluation adds human rigor to the multi-layered trust architecture our findings already undergo via AI peer review. Holding ourselves accountable to third-party academic standards allows clinicians and researchers to act on real-world evidence with absolute certainty."

A recent review by Becaris Publishing of IL-17 inhibitors in axial spondyloarthritis illustrates the clinical value of this process: it recorded too few cardiovascular events to compare heart safety with TNF inhibitors. That gap matters most for patients who already have heart rhythm problems, many of whom are often underrepresented in clinical trials. Atropos Health compared the two drug classes using patient records from adults with non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, a form of inflammatory arthritis of the spine. In patients with a prior cardiac arrhythmia, IL-17 inhibitors were associated with a 1.1-percentage-point lower rate of major cardiovascular events during the first year of treatment. Becaris Publishing's peer reviewers accepted the analysis and called the result "an important exploratory finding in a higher-cardiovascular-risk subgroup."

This is one example of the evidence Becaris Publishing is reviewing and shows how real-world evidence can answer clinical questions for subgroups who may have been ineligible or excluded from clinical trials. Novel findings that have wide appeal will be considered for publication in the Journal of Comparative Effectiveness Research and Journal of Patient Centricity

About Becaris Publishing

Becaris Publishing is dedicated to the RWE space by providing accessible and trusted, evidence-based information across the RWE spectrum. The Journal of Comparative Effectiveness Research (JCER) publishes the latest peer-reviewed, open access research and opinion written by leading experts. Complementing the journal, The Evidence Base curates news, opinion, multimedia content, and more to enable a wider audience to learn about the latest developments in RWE.

About Atropos Health

Atropos Health is closing medicine's most consequential gap: actionable insights to inform the vast majority of clinical decisions that are made without evidence. By generating real-world evidence from actual patient outcomes and data, Atropos Health is building the evidence infrastructure that clinicians, life science researchers, and AI platforms need to practice, develop, and inform medicine, grounded in what actually works. Better healthcare is only possible with evidence, and Atropos Health is working to make it available for every patient, in every healthcare decision, every day. Atropos Health does this via GENEVA OS, the operating system across a robust network of real-world data; Alexandria, the world's largest evidence library; and evidence generation tools such as ChatRWD, Green Button, and the Atropos Evidence Agent.

To learn more about Atropos Health, visit atroposhealth.com or connect through LinkedIn or X (Twitter).

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