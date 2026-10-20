Green Data Center Market worth $197.02 billion by 2031 - Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global Green Data Center Market is expanding rapidly, with a projected market size anticipated to rise from about USD 60.77 billion in 2026 to USD 197.02 billion by 2031, featuring a CAGR of 26.5%.

Browse 303 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 240 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Green Data Center Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Green Data Center Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2031

2021-2031 2025 Market Size: USD 48.26 billion

USD 48.26 billion 2026 Market Size: USD 60.77 billion

USD 60.77 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 197.02 billion

USD 197.02 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 26.5%

Green Data Center Market Trends & Insights:

The global market is gaining momentum as data center operators and enterprises respond to rising energy costs, increasingly stringent sustainability regulations, and growing commitments to reduce carbon emissions.

The infrastructure segment is expected to hold the largest market value of USD 39.31 billion by 2026.

The building management software is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 32.1% during the forecast period.

Cloud and hyperscale data centers are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Retail and e-commerce enterprises are projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to dominate the market with the highest value of USD 25.12 billion by 2026.

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Green data centers are transforming digital infrastructure by integrating technologies such as renewable energy systems, liquid and immersion cooling, and intelligent energy management solutions to enable sustainability at scale. These innovations improve power usage efficiency, reduce carbon emissions, and support compliance with increasingly stringent global sustainability regulations, accelerating adoption across hyperscale facilities, colocation providers, and enterprise data centers. By incorporating energy-efficient and environmentally optimized technologies into core operations, green data centers enhance long-term resilience, regulatory alignment, and cost efficiency for energy-intensive workloads. This infrastructure enables organizations to support AI-driven applications, cloud services, and high-density computing environments more efficiently, while reducing reliance on fossil fuel-based power systems and minimizing overall environmental impact.

By Cooling Infrastructure, Green Air Cooling will register the largest market share during the forecast period

Green air cooling is expected to remain a key thermal management solution in data centers, driven by the growing emphasis on energy efficiency, sustainability, and reduced environmental impact. Key components include Computer Room Air Handlers (CRAH) and Computer Room Air Conditioning (CRAC) units, which use chilled water and refrigerant-based systems, respectively, to maintain optimal temperature and humidity conditions. These systems are increasingly equipped with variable-speed fans, advanced controls, and high-efficiency motors to reduce energy consumption and improve overall cooling performance. Energy-efficient air-cooled chillers further complement these systems by using low Global Warming Potential (GWP) refrigerants and incorporating free-cooling modes that leverage ambient outdoor air to reduce cooling energy requirements. Additional approaches, including hot/cold aisle containment, variable airflow management, and intelligent monitoring systems, enable cooling capacity to be dynamically adjusted according to real-time demand, improving energy efficiency. Emerging vendors and solution providers can capitalize on this trend by developing advanced thermal management technologies. Carrier's investment in ZutaCore, announced in February 2025, highlights the industry's increasing focus on advanced cooling solutions. The collaboration aims to deliver scalable and energy-efficient thermal management systems capable of addressing the rising cooling requirements of modern data centers. To capture these opportunities, vendors can focus on developing innovative cooling technologies that improve efficiency and support sustainability objectives. Strategic collaborations, industry partnerships, and continuous technological innovation will remain important for strengthening capabilities in the evolving green data center cooling market.

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Software segment is poised for the fastest growth rate during the forecast period

The software segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the Green Data Center Market, driven by growing demand for intelligent automation, energy optimization, operational visibility, and regulatory compliance. Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) software provides real-time visibility into power consumption, cooling performance, server utilization, and environmental conditions, enabling operators to identify inefficiencies, optimize resource allocation, and maintain high availability. Building Management Systems (BMS) integrate electrical, mechanical, and HVAC systems to automate energy-efficient facility operations while regulating lighting, temperature, and airflow to minimize energy waste and improve cooling efficiency. Compliance software supports adherence to environmental standards, industry regulations, and sustainability certifications such as LEED and ISO 50001 by automating reporting, documentation, and audit processes, thereby improving transparency and accountability. Specialized software solutions, including AI-driven predictive workload management and energy analytics platforms, can dynamically optimize cooling, power distribution, and IT workloads based on real-time demand, reducing energy consumption, environmental impact, and operating costs. Emerging vendors and solution providers can capitalize on this growth through strategic partnerships, technology integration, and AI-enabled capabilities. For instance, in August 2025, Vertiv acquired Waylay NV, a Belgium-based AI-powered software provider, to strengthen monitoring, optimization, and operational efficiency across data center systems. By developing advanced software solutions, collaborating with established technology providers, and leveraging AI, automation, and analytics, vendors can support sustainable, efficient, and regulatory-compliant green data center operations while addressing the growing demand for intelligent infrastructure management.

North America accounts for the largest market during the forecast period

North America is witnessing measurable growth in green data center activity, driven by corporate decarbonization targets, rising onsite power costs, and the increasing need to deploy high-density computing infrastructure with lower water and energy intensity. According to the US Energy Information Administration, solar power generation in the United States increased by 25% in 2024, while wind power generation grew by 8%, improving the availability of low-carbon electricity for hyperscale and colocation data center campuses. Additionally, Schneider Electric announced collaborative AI data center reference designs with NVIDIA in December 2024 that support liquid cooling at densities of up to 132 kilowatts per rack, highlighting supplier responses to rising rack power densities and efficiency requirements. Federal and commercial developments during 2024 and 2025 are also influencing procurement timelines and technical specifications. The White House issued an executive order in July 2025 aimed at accelerating federal permitting for large data center projects and supporting infrastructure. By streamlining approvals for facilities exceeding 100 megawatts or involving capital expenditures of at least USD 500 million, the order supports faster deployment of next-generation data centers, enabling integration of renewable power, liquid cooling systems, and energy-efficient designs. Schneider Electric also introduced and validated new electrical and liquid cooling reference designs through 2024 and 2025, creating standardized deployment pathways for integrators and data center owners. Vendors and solution providers are increasingly focusing on liquid cooling systems, modular electrical skids, facility-level heat recovery, and advanced DCIM capabilities to address evolving procurement requirements amid faster permitting processes and increasing renewable power availability.

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Top Companies in Green Data Center Market:

The Top Companies in Green Data Center Market are Schneider Electric (France), Vertiv (US), Eaton (US), Daikin (Japan), ABB (Switzerland), Delta Electronics (Taiwan), Siemens (Germany), Carrier (US), and GE Vernova (US).

Green Data Center Market - Investment & funding +Merger & Acquisition

Investment and Funding Context

The global Green Data Center Market is attracting strong investment from hyperscalers, cloud providers, colocation operators, and enterprises seeking sustainable ways to expand capacity for AI, high-performance computing, and edge workloads. Investment is increasingly directed toward energy-efficient power and cooling systems, eco-friendly IT modules, high-density green AI pods, and sustainable manufacturing capacity.

Capital is also flowing toward companies developing technologies that address the power, cooling, and energy-efficiency requirements of sustainable AI infrastructure. For example, Eaton completed its USD 9.5 billion acquisition of Boyd Thermal in March 2026, adding liquid cooling and thermal management capabilities for high-density, energy-efficient data centers. Similarly, Vertiv agreed in September 2026 to acquire UtilityInnovation Group for approximately USD 1.45 billion to add microgrid controls, on-site generation orchestration, and behind-the-meter power architecture that shorten time to power. Schneider Electric completed the acquisition of a 75% controlling interest in Motivair for USD 850 million in February 2025 to strengthen its liquid cooling portfolio for AI data centers. These investments and strategic transactions demonstrate the increasing emphasis on energy-efficient, low-carbon, and rapidly deployable power and cooling infrastructure across the green data center ecosystem.

Revenue Shift Context

The market is shifting from conventional, energy-intensive data center infrastructure toward energy-efficient, low-carbon, and sustainability-oriented architectures as operators seek to reduce power consumption, operating costs, and carbon emissions. The rapid growth of AI and high-performance computing is accelerating this transition by increasing power density and cooling requirements, creating greater demand for efficient power distribution, advanced thermal management, renewable energy integration, and intelligent energy management. Technologies such as liquid cooling, high-efficiency UPS systems, renewable-powered generation, energy storage, and intelligent monitoring platforms are increasingly being integrated into data center infrastructure to improve energy utilization and support sustainability targets. Operators are also adopting modular and prefabricated solutions that improve deployment efficiency while incorporating energy-efficient power and cooling systems.

Revenue opportunities are consequently expanding beyond conventional energy-efficiency equipment toward integrated green infrastructure solutions, including renewable energy systems, liquid and immersion cooling, energy storage, high-efficiency power systems, AI-enabled energy management, DCIM platforms, carbon monitoring, and heat recovery technologies. The growing deployment of high-density AI infrastructure is particularly increasing demand for liquid cooling, optimized power architectures, and real-time energy monitoring capable of maintaining performance while controlling energy consumption.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers, acquisitions, and strategic investments are increasingly shaping the Green Data Center Market as infrastructure providers seek to strengthen capabilities across energy-efficient power systems, advanced cooling, renewable energy integration, and intelligent energy management. Recent activity is focused on expanding sustainable technology portfolios, enhancing vertical integration across critical infrastructure components, and accelerating the development and deployment of energy-efficient solutions for AI-ready and high-density data center environments.

GREEN DATA CENTER MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, AUGUST 2025-SEPTEMBER 2026

Month and Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description September 2026 Acquisition Eaton (Ireland) COL Group (Italy) (from Oaktree) Eaton signed a deal to buy COL Group at an enterprise value of about EUR 810 million. COL makes medium-voltage distribution equipment, including SF6-free switchgear, grid automation, and modular power systems. The deal expands Eaton's European manufacturing for data center and utility customers. September 2026 Acquisition Vertiv (US) King Environmental Services (KES) (Ireland) Vertiv agreed to buy this Europe-based provider of fluid management, commissioning, and load-testing services for liquid-cooled data centers. It extends Vertiv's thermal services into EMEA, building on PurgeRite in North America. April 2026 Acquisition Vertiv (US) BMarko Structures (US) Vertiv acquired BMarko to bring structural fabrication in-house and expand capacity for manufactured, prefabricated, and converged infrastructure solutions. November 2025 Acquisition Eaton (Ireland) Boyd Thermal (US) Eaton announced the USD 9.5 billion purchase of Boyd's thermal business, which closed on March 12, 2026. It adds liquid cooling and thermal components for data centers, and about 80% of Boyd's business serves that market.

Company Revenue Share Details

The global Green Data Center Market is led by established power, cooling, and electrical infrastructure providers competing across energy-efficient power distribution, power backup and energy storage, green air and liquid cooling, and DCIM and energy management software. Major participants include Schneider Electric, Vertiv, Eaton, ABB, and Hitachi Energy, alongside other global and regional players such as Daikin, Delta Electronics, Siemens, Carrier, and STULZ. Competition is increasingly shaped by the ability to offer integrated power and cooling portfolios that lower PUE, support renewable and low-carbon power integration, and handle the higher rack densities of AI workloads.

Competition is also shifting toward vertical integration and end-to-end offerings that span grid interconnect to chip. Recent transactions demonstrate this focus on liquid cooling, thermal management, and sustainable power distribution. For example, Eaton's USD 9.5 billion acquisition of Boyd Thermal added liquid cooling capabilities. Its agreement to acquire COL Group (EUR 810 million enterprise value) adds SF6-free medium-voltage switchgear.

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