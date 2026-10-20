Symetrix Launches Partner Profitability Program to Help Integrators Win More, Work Smarter

New U.S. partner program combines margin visibility, growth incentives, premium support, and commercial resources designed to help integrators save time, reduce project risk, and add more profit to their bottom line

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2026 / Symetrix , a global leader in high-performance AV processing, control, and monitoring solutions, today announced the launch of its new Partner Profitability Program , a new initiative designed to help U.S. integrators improve project economics, reduce operational risk, strengthen their capabilities, and build more profitable businesses with Symetrix. The initiative makes existing partner benefits easier to access while introducing new ways of rewarding integrators.

"Our partners are building businesses, not simply installing products," said Mark Graham, CEO of Symetrix. "Symetrix has invested heavily in technology that helps integrators design and deploy better systems, but technology is only part of the equation. This program puts the same focus on the business side, giving our partners greater visibility into margin, meaningful incentives for growth, and access to the people and resources that can help them execute projects successfully. When our partners are more successful, Symetrix is more successful."

The program brings together the commercial, technical, and operational resources Symetrix is known for, with new tools, support, and financial incentives that directly reward growth and project engagement. Symetrix partner integrators are automatically enrolled into the Partner Profitability Program and can begin reaping the benefits immediately.

A Smarter Way to Reward Partner Growth

At the center of the Partner Profitability Program are new incentives designed to reward partners for growing their business with Symetrix.

Rather than requiring every partner to reach the same fixed sales threshold, Symetrix's new Growth Incentive Rebate recognizes partners for growth against their own established baseline. As partners increase their business with Symetrix, they become eligible to earn rebates based on that growth, creating an incentive structure that rewards progress, regardless of the size of your business.

Partners can also earn additional benefits through Symetrix's new Project Registration Program. By registering qualifying opportunities with Symetrix, integrators gain access to project-based rewards while giving Symetrix greater visibility into upcoming projects and the ability to better support partners throughout the sales and deployment process.

Track Your Rewards With the New Partner Dashboard

To make the program simple to use, Symetrix is also introducing a new digital partner dashboard where participating U.S. customers can track their rebate activity and see how they are progressing toward available incentives.

The Partner Dashboard will be released in Q4 2026.

Support Beyond the Sale

Symetrix partner resources help reduce project risk while helping integrators extend their internal capabilities. Partners have access to prioritized technical support and Symetrix application engineering expertise for system design, automation, networking, and troubleshooting, as well as cloud monitoring and management capabilities, all backed by a five-year warranty.

The program provides access to Symetrix Professional Services at partner rates, allowing integrators to incorporate Symetrix expertise into their own solution offerings for complex projects while managing internal technical resources more efficiently.

Commercial Resources to Help Partners Win

The Partner Profitability Program is structured to give integrators a clear path to unlock deeper benefits as their partnership with Symetrix grows, from foundational access to premium pricing, priority support, and closer collaboration with Symetrix's technical and commercial teams.

Beyond pricing and support, the program connects partners to the business-generating side of the relationship as well, including qualified lead sharing and opportunities to showcase their work through Symetrix's partner spotlight channels.

"At the end of the day, we want to be easier and more valuable to do business with," said Graham. "That means helping our partners protect their time, their resources, and their margins. We want integrators to win more work, deliver it more efficiently, and make more money doing it. This program puts a structure around that commitment and gives our partners more reasons to keep growing with Symetrix."

Symetrix Partner Profitability Program Availability

The Symetrix Partner Profitability Program is now live for U.S. integrator partners. Existing Symetrix integrator partners can contact their local Symetrix sales representative to learn more about available benefits, incentives, project registration, and the Cognio Margin Calculator.

For more information, AV integrators interested in becoming a Symetrix partner can contact sales@symetrix.co or visit https://www.symetrix.co/partner-profitability-program .

About Symetrix

For 50 years, Symetrix has empowered AV professionals with high-performance signal processing, control, and monitoring solutions. Focused on delivering exceptional audio quality, intuitive design tools, and reliable networked systems, Symetrix serves customers across corporate, civic, education, healthcare, and entertainment markets worldwide. Learn more at www.symetrix.co .

Press Contact

Megan Fasy

Grithaus Agency

megan@grithaus.agency

+1 (617) 480-3674

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SOURCE: Symetrix

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/symetrix-launches-partner-profitability-program-to-help-integrato-1238898