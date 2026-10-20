

OLATHE (dpa-AFX) - On Tuesday, Garmin Ltd (GRMN) introduced the Edge 1060, a premium cycling computer with voice-command capabilities.



Cyclists can use its built-in microphone and speaker to check performance stats, choose routes, find points of interest and exchange voice messages through the Garmin Messenger app while keeping their hands on the handlebars.



The Edge 1060 offers improved navigation for road, gravel and trail cycling, along with advanced performance tracking and enhanced GroupRide features to keep cyclists connected.



Its bright touchscreen displays key information clearly, while physical buttons make it easier to operate in bad weather or when wearing gloves.



On the NYSE, the shares were trading 0.54 percent up at $287.52.



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