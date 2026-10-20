Lipid Nanoparticles Market worth $395.0 million by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Lipid Nanoparticles Market is projected to reach USD 395.0 million by 2031, up from USD 298.8 million in 2026, at a CAGR of 5.7%. In parallel, the LNP services market is projected to reach USD 309.2 million by 2031, up from USD 161.0 million in 2026, at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period.

Browse 300 market data Tables and 53 Figures spread through 316 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Lipid Nanoparticles Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Lipid Nanoparticles Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 298.8 million

USD 298.8 million 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 395.0 million

USD 395.0 million CAGR (2026-2031): 5.7%

Lipid Nanoparticles Market Trends & Insights:

The North American LNP raw materials and services market accounted for the largest share in 2025.

By product, the ionizable lipids segment accounted for the largest share (6.20%) of the LNP raw materials market in 2025.

By molecule type, the mRNA segment is expected to post the highest CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period.

By end user, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies accounted for the largest share (41.7%) of the LNP raw materials market in 2025.

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Growth in the LNP raw materials and services market is driven by the expanding development and commercialization of mRNA vaccines and therapeutics, siRNA medicines, gene-editing therapies, and other nucleic acid-based products. Increasing demand for high-purity pharmaceutical-grade lipids, scalable nanoparticle formulation technologies, and specialized development and manufacturing capabilities further supports market growth. Additionally, continued innovation in ionizable lipid chemistry, formulation stability, extrahepatic delivery, and scalable manufacturing processes is expected to broaden the clinical and commercial use of LNP-based delivery systems.

The ionizable lipids segment accounted for the largest share of the global LNP raw materials market, by product, in 2025.

By product, the LNP raw materials market is segmented into ionizable lipids, PEGylated lipids, neutral lipids, phospholipids, kits & reagents, and other formulation materials. The ionizable lipids segment accounted for the largest share of the LNP raw materials market in 2025, driven by their critical roles in nucleic acid encapsulation, endosomal escape, and intracellular delivery. Ionizable lipids are central to the performance of LNP formulations for mRNA and siRNA delivery, and their structure strongly influences particle stability, delivery efficiency, biodistribution, and tolerability. Continued investment in next-generation ionizable lipid chemistries to improve potency, biodegradability, and tissue-selective delivery further supports the segment's leading position.

The mRNA segment is likely to be the fastest-growing molecule type segment in the LNP market.

The global LNP market is segmented by molecule type into siRNA, mRNA, and other molecules. During the forecast period, the mRNA segment is projected to be the fastest-growing, driven by an expanding pipeline of mRNA vaccines and therapeutics across infectious diseases, oncology, protein replacement, and other therapeutic applications. LNPs play a critical role in protecting mRNA from degradation, facilitating cellular uptake, and enabling efficient intracellular delivery. The commercial validation of mRNA-LNP technology, continued investment in next-generation mRNA platforms, and growing clinical development of mRNA-based therapeutics are expected to accelerate demand for LNP raw materials and associated development and manufacturing capabilities worldwide.

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North America accounted for the largest regional share in the global LNP raw materials & services market in 2025.

The LNP raw materials & services market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global market, driven by a strong concentration of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies developing mRNA, siRNA, gene-editing, and other nucleic acid therapeutics. The region benefits from advanced biopharmaceutical R&D infrastructure, substantial investment in RNA-based drug development, and specialized lipid suppliers, LNP technology developers, and contract development and manufacturing organizations. Ongoing clinical development and commercialization of LNP-enabled therapeutics, along with investments in domestic biomanufacturing capacity, further support the region's leading market position.

Key Players

Leading players in the Lipid Nanoparticles companies include Avanti Polar Lipids (Croda International Plc.) (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Nippon Fine Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), NOF Corporation (Japan), FUJIFILM Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation) (US), Precision NanoSystems (Canada), Recipharm AB (Sweden), Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. (US), EUROAPI (France), Cayman Chemical (US), CordenPharma (Switzerland), Gattefossé (France), Acuitas Therapeutics (Canada), and IOI Oleo GmbH (Germany).

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Lipid Nanoparticles Market - Investment & funding +Merger & Acquisition

Investment Funding Context

The LNP raw materials & services market is seeing increased investment as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and CDMO companies strengthen capabilities in lipid synthesis, LNP formulation development, targeted delivery, process scale-up, and GMP manufacturing. Recent investments signal a shift from research-scale formulation to integrated clinical and commercial infrastructure. In August 2026, Evonik Industries announced an investment of more than CAD 150 million (EUR 93 million) in a new GMP lipid-based drug-delivery facility in Vancouver, supported by up to CAD 68 million from Canada's Strategic Response Fund. The facility is expected to more than triple Evonik's existing production capacity for advanced pharmaceutical products and to expand LNP development, clinical drug-product manufacturing, and quality-control capabilities.

Revenue Shift Context

The LNP market is gradually shifting from a predominantly research-material and formulation-development model toward recurring GMP raw-material supply, clinical manufacturing, and integrated development services. Traditional revenue pools centered on research-grade phospholipids, cholesterol, PEG lipids, ionizable lipids, and laboratory-scale formulation tools remain important; however, customers increasingly require suppliers that can support programs from early formulation screening through scale-up, technology transfer, clinical manufacturing, and commercial supply.

This transition is particularly evident among established suppliers such as Croda/Avanti, Evonik, NOF Corporation, Merck KGaA, and Nippon Fine Chemical, which are expanding higher-value capabilities in pharmaceutical-grade lipids, custom lipid synthesis, novel ionizable lipid libraries, and GMP-compatible supply. For example, Croda's Avanti Research expanded access to novel ionizable lipids through its 2025 collaboration with Certest and further broadened its advanced lipid portfolio through a 2026 collaboration with NovoArc.

Mergers & Acquisitions

M&A activity in the LNP ecosystem during 2025-2026 has been driven primarily by pharmaceutical companies seeking access to targeted RNA-delivery platforms and next-generation LNP intellectual property, rather than by conventional consolidation among bulk lipid suppliers. Buyers are prioritizing technologies that enable tissue-specific or extrahepatic delivery and accelerate the development of in vivo genetic medicines.

LIPID NANOPARTICLES MARKET: MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2025-AUGUST 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description August 2025 Acquisition AbbVie (US) Capstan Therapeutics (US) AbbVie completed its acquisition of Capstan Therapeutics for up to USD 2.1 billion, gaining Capstan's proprietary targeted LNP platform for delivering RNA payloads and its Phase 1 CPTX2309 in vivo CAR-T candidate. December 2025 Acquisition XOMA Royalty (US) Generation Bio (US) XOMA Royalty agreed to acquire Generation Bio, adding its cell-targeted LNP (ctLNP) technology and associated collaboration economics to its genetic-medicine portfolio. July 2026 Acquisition Valerio Therapeutics (France) Etherna Immunotherapies (Belgium) Valerio signed a binding offer to acquire Etherna for approximately USD 34.20 million (EUR 30 million) enterprise value, combining targeted delivery capabilities with Etherna's proprietary mRNA and customizable LNP platform.

Company Revenue Share Details

The LNP raw materials market is relatively consolidated, with Avanti Polar Lipids (Croda International), Merck KGaA, NOF Corporation, and Nippon Fine Chemical collectively estimated to account for approximately 70-75% of the market based on the current study framework. These companies benefit from established pharmaceutical-lipid manufacturing capabilities, broad portfolios spanning phospholipids, PEGylated lipids, neutral lipids and ionizable lipids, and the ability to supply materials across research, clinical, and GMP applications.

Competition is increasingly shifting beyond conventional lipid breadth toward proprietary ionizable lipid chemistry, high-purity GMP manufacturing, custom lipid synthesis, scalable supply, and formulation-development support. Croda/Avanti continues to broaden its ionizable-lipid portfolio through external collaborations, while NOF leverages its established phospholipid and PEG-lipid capabilities and Evonik continues to expand both lipid manufacturing and integrated LNP development infrastructure.

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