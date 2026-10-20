Dignity Health Sports Park Brings South Bay Families Together for 19th Annual Treats-N-Suites Halloween Bash With LA Galaxy Players

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2026 / AEG's Dignity Health Sports Park welcomed South Bay families for its 19th annual Treats-N-Suites Halloween Bash on October 16, continuing a long-standing tradition that provides children and families with a safe, welcoming place to celebrate Halloween and connect with their community.

Designed for children ages 2 to 11 and their families, the event transformed the venue into a family-friendly destination featuring trick-or-treating, a Halloween hayride, a costume parade and carnival games presented by the City of Carson. LA Galaxy players Robert Taylor and Hirving "Chucky" Lozano made appearances to celebrate with families. Held from 4 to 7 p.m., the celebration brought together hundreds of families for an evening of fun, creativity and community engagement.

The event was supported by a broad coalition of sports teams, businesses and community organizations, including the LA Galaxy, LA Kings, LA Sparks, Dignity Health, Melissa's Produce, SouthBay Pavilion Mall, Boys & Girls Club of Carson, YMCA Gardena-Carson, 102.3 KJLH Radio, NORMS, Masada Community Mental Health Services, the Wildlife Learning Center and the City of Carson. Together, the partners created interactive activities and experiences for participating families while strengthening connections across the community.

For nearly two decades, Treats-N-Suites has served as a gathering place for local families and community organizations. Building on the success of last year's event, which welcomed more than 1,000 children and family members, the annual celebration has become a cherished tradition for families throughout Carson and neighboring communities.

Beyond Halloween festivities, the event reflects Dignity Health Sports Park's broader commitment to serving as a community hub year-round. By bringing together organizations across sports, healthcare, youth development, local business and community services, Treats-N-Suites demonstrates how sports and entertainment venues can create meaningful opportunities for families to connect, engage and celebrate together.

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SOURCE: AEG

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/dignity-health-sports-park-brings-south-bay-families-together-for-19th-annual-1238944