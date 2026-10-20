Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Lithium vor 2022. Kernkraft vor dem Comeback. Tiefseebergbau jetzt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
20.10.2026 16:38 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dignity Health Sports Park Brings South Bay Families Together for 19th Annual Treats-N-Suites Halloween Bash With LA Galaxy Players

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2026 / AEG's Dignity Health Sports Park welcomed South Bay families for its 19th annual Treats-N-Suites Halloween Bash on October 16, continuing a long-standing tradition that provides children and families with a safe, welcoming place to celebrate Halloween and connect with their community.

Designed for children ages 2 to 11 and their families, the event transformed the venue into a family-friendly destination featuring trick-or-treating, a Halloween hayride, a costume parade and carnival games presented by the City of Carson. LA Galaxy players Robert Taylor and Hirving "Chucky" Lozano made appearances to celebrate with families. Held from 4 to 7 p.m., the celebration brought together hundreds of families for an evening of fun, creativity and community engagement.

The event was supported by a broad coalition of sports teams, businesses and community organizations, including the LA Galaxy, LA Kings, LA Sparks, Dignity Health, Melissa's Produce, SouthBay Pavilion Mall, Boys & Girls Club of Carson, YMCA Gardena-Carson, 102.3 KJLH Radio, NORMS, Masada Community Mental Health Services, the Wildlife Learning Center and the City of Carson. Together, the partners created interactive activities and experiences for participating families while strengthening connections across the community.

For nearly two decades, Treats-N-Suites has served as a gathering place for local families and community organizations. Building on the success of last year's event, which welcomed more than 1,000 children and family members, the annual celebration has become a cherished tradition for families throughout Carson and neighboring communities.

Beyond Halloween festivities, the event reflects Dignity Health Sports Park's broader commitment to serving as a community hub year-round. By bringing together organizations across sports, healthcare, youth development, local business and community services, Treats-N-Suites demonstrates how sports and entertainment venues can create meaningful opportunities for families to connect, engage and celebrate together.

Find more stories and multimedia from AEG at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: AEG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/about-aeg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AEG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/dignity-health-sports-park-brings-south-bay-families-together-for-19th-annual-1238944

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.