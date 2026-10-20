The Papermark Pitch Competition gives early-stage founders the opportunity to submit a deck for AI assessment, with €15,000 in equity-free funding for the top 3

Dover, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - Papermark, a secure document-sharing and data-room platform, has launched an AI-judged pitch competition for founders raising pre-seed or seed funding. The highest-scoring deck will receive €10,000 in equity-free funding, while the runner-up will receive €3,000. The competition gives eligible founders a way to have their decks assessed against common criteria without relying on an introduction to a judge.





Papermark Launches AI-Judged Pitch Competition Offering €15,000 to Founders



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For founders without access to established fundraising networks, getting a pitch deck in front of the right people can be difficult. The competition instead assesses submissions on the problem, market, traction, team and clarity of the ask. Founders raising a pre-seed or seed round who have raised no more than $500,000 to date are eligible, including teams that have not yet established traction. Each startup may submit one deck.

"AI reading pitch decks is the talk of the startup world right now, so we're putting it to the test. Every deck gets the same AI review, no intros needed," said Iuliia Shnai, co-founder of Papermark. "Founders could win €15,000, and everyone learns what AI really looks for in a pitch."

The competition builds on Papermark's work with founders sharing fundraising materials through its platform. To enter, founders upload a pitch deck, create a share link on Papermark's free plan and submit that link to the competition. Submissions close on November 19, 2026. Papermark says finalists will also receive a badge they can add to their fundraising materials, giving participants another way to carry the result into conversations after the competition.

Papermark plans to announce the winners after 19th Nov 2026. That announcement will offer an early look at how a common AI assessment compares decks from founders at different stages, including those still developing an idea. As more founders use secure document sharing to manage fundraising conversations, the competition will also put the question of how AI evaluates early-stage pitches in front of the people submitting them.

About Papermark

Papermark is a secure document sharing and virtual data room platform. Founders, investors and dealmakers use Papermark to share pitch decks, run due diligence and track engagement page by page, with SOC 2, GDPR and HIPAA compliance. Pitch decks shared through Papermark have been viewed more than 4 million times.

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