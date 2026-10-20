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Dow Jones News
20.10.2026 16:45 Uhr
256 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Dividend Declaration

DJ Dividend Declaration 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
Dividend Declaration 
20-Oct-2026 / 15:13 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
20 October 2026 
 
LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 

Dividend Declaration 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce an interim dividend payment of 1.77 pence 
per Ordinary Share, being the third interim quarterly dividend in respect of the financial year ending 31 December 
2026. 

As referred to in Part 7 'Taxation' of the Company's prospectus dated 26 September 2018, the directors have chosen to 
apply the 'streaming' regime to part of the dividend payment and the Company has designated the payment as follows: 

Interest Distribution per Ordinary Share:       1.14p 
 
Dividend Distribution per Ordinary Share:     0.63p 
 
Total Dividend per Ordinary Share:               1.77p 

The dividend will be paid on 20 November 2026 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 30 October 2026. The 
ex-dividend date will be 29 October 2026. 

Enquiries: 
 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 
 
MUFG Corporate Governance, Company Secretary    0333 300 1932 

For further information in relation to the Company please visit: https://www.mandg.com/investments/private-investor/ 
en-gb/investing-with-mandg/investment-options/mandg-credit-income-investment-trust 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BFYYLXXX, GB00BFYYTXXX 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:     MGCI 
LEI Code:   549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
Sequence No.: 446925 
EQS News ID:  2418950 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2418950&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 20, 2026 10:13 ET (14:13 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.