Stewards Inc. Goes National: Kicks Off 12-Month Television, Billboard and Digital Media Campaign with New to The Street to Put Its Private Credit Story in Front of Millions of Investors

Year-long program brings Stewards' story to national business television, New York City billboards, a 6.6M+ subscriber YouTube network and quarterly investor events

NEW YORK CITY, NY AND LAUDERHILL, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2026 / New to The Street, the long-running financial-media platform for public companies, today announced a 12-month media agreement with Stewards Inc. (SWRD). Stewards is a diversified financial platform working across private credit, real assets and technology-enabled financial infrastructure. New to The Street will run an integrated campaign from October 2026 through October 2027. The program is built to raise Stewards' visibility with investors, analysts and the broader market.

The program puts Stewards' leadership in front of a national audience every month. It combines recurring executive interviews, national business-television broadcasts and commercials, large-format New York City billboards, global press distribution, weekly earned-media outreach, social media and investor events.

Program highlights:

Executive interviews: recurring, in-depth conversations with Stewards' leadership about the company's strategy, growth and outlook.

recurring, in-depth conversations with Stewards' leadership about the company's strategy, growth and outlook. National television: monthly broadcasts and commercial airings on Bloomberg Television and FOX Business.

monthly broadcasts and commercial airings on Bloomberg Television and FOX Business. New York City billboards: large-format digital billboard campaigns running through Times Square and the Financial District.

large-format digital billboard campaigns running through Times Square and the Financial District. Digital and social reach: distribution across New to The Street's YouTube ecosystem of 6.6M+ subscribers, the NewsOut channel and daily social media.

distribution across New to The Street's YouTube ecosystem of 6.6M+ subscribers, the NewsOut channel and daily social media. Global newsflow: professionally distributed press releases and video press announcements throughout the year.

professionally distributed press releases and video press announcements throughout the year. Earned media: weekly outreach to business journalists, editors and producers to secure additional coverage of Stewards beyond New to The Street's own channels.

weekly outreach to business journalists, editors and producers to secure additional coverage of Stewards beyond New to The Street's own channels. Investor access: quarterly accredited-investor events at New to The Street's Hudson Yards penthouse, bringing together retail brokers, analysts and investors.

"Stewards is building something investors should know about: a disciplined private credit and real-asset platform with real scale behind it," said Vince Caruso, Co-Founder and CEO of New to The Street. "This is a full-year commitment across television, billboards, digital and live events. It gives Stewards a consistent, high-impact voice in the market, and we're proud to tell their story."

About Stewards Inc.

Stewards Inc. (SWRD) is a publicly traded private credit and capital management platform focused on long-term value creation through disciplined underwriting, strategic real-asset management and responsible innovation. Its integrated model combines technology-enabled small business finance, income-producing real estate and emerging digital infrastructure, creating a diversified foundation for performance, stability and scale. Stewards has deployed more than $150 million in capital since 2020. The company is headquartered in Lauderhill, Florida. For more information, visit www.stewards.com.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a financial-media platform with more than 18 years of history covering public companies, pre-IPO companies and entrepreneurs. Its programming airs weekly on Bloomberg Television and on FOX Business. Its YouTube channels, New to The Street TV and NewsOut, together have more than 6.6 million subscribers. New to The Street has served more than 200 public companies through executive interviews, national television, New York City billboards, digital distribution and investor events at its Hudson Yards penthouse. New to The Street - Opportunities To Consider.

Media Contact:

Monica Brennan

Head of Communications, New to The Street

monica@newtothestreet.com

Business Development:

John Battenfield

John@NewToTheStreet.com

Watch New to The Street on YouTube:

New to The Street TV: https://www.youtube.com/@NewtoTheStreetTV

NewsOut: https://www.youtube.com/@NewsOutChannel

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/stewards-inc.-goes-national-kicks-off-12-month-television-billboard-and-digita-1238954