GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: GameSquare Announces The "Grand Theft Auto" Effect

From "Sick-Outs" To Skipping Out On Sports & Movies New Research Explores The Full Impact Landmark Game Will Have On Work, Culture & Economy

Research From GameSquare Gives New Insight Into Mind Of Youth Culture As Anticipation Builds For Title Destined To Make Its Presence Felt

FRISCO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2026 / GameSquare Holdings, Inc. ("GameSquare" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GAME), a next-generation media, entertainment, technology company at the epicenter of youth culture, today unveiled the bombshell results around a new survey designed to explore the vast impact Grand Theft Auto VI will have on the workplace and broader cultural landscape upon its launch. From employees taking "personal" time and planning "sick days", to big Hollywood hits seeing lower turnout to even the potential of the NFL seeing less fans turn in on the game's opening weekend, the results spotlight how this highly anticipated video game is expected to make an indelible mark across multiple sectors.

The results, which came from a scientific representative sample of 1,000 full time US employees who identified as gamers (with a margin of error of 3%) looked to identify the potential impact Game Theft Auto VI's launch will have on the workplace, culture (i.e. Hollywood and sports), and consumer spending.

The "GTA Sick Out" Is Real

Time spent with the game is expected to significantly impact workplace productivity as 42% believe they may be less productive due to the game's arrival. Furthermore 10% have said they plan to skip work on launch day, with another 30% of US employees considering taking time off. Of those who were considering, 36% said if they did, they would call in "sick."

Both The Box Office & Sports Ratings May See A Significant Impact

51% rank the game's release as the biggest cultural moment of the Fall over such things as Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday, Dune: Part 3, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping and Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (remake). 39% have also said the game makes them less likely to go to see the new Hunger Games film on its opening weekend - which begins the day after GTA drops.

Major sporting events also won't be able to escape the allure of Grand Theft Auto VI. 70% of those surveyed said they may skip watching sports they normally watch to make more room for gaming . Drilling down deeper, 42% said they will specifically be less likely to watch NFL games the first weekend the game is out.

An Economic Infusion: Gamers To Spend Around $400 Tied To The Game

In terms of consumer spending, 84% said they plan to buy the game with 26% saying it was their top spending priority this Fall. 77% also said they may purchase at least one item to enhance the experience such as a new gaming chair (27%), an upgraded screen/display/TV (27%) or better speakers/headphones (24%) among the most likely purchases. In total, players have said they can see themselves spending on average $400 on related items along with the game itself.

Gamers Are Most Excited To Explore The Game's Open World

In terms of gamer preferences, the biggest data point was 91% of gamers consider themselves fans of the GTA franchise and 35% of gamers said the chance to explore the new open world inside the game was what they were looking forward to the most. Enhanced graphics followed at 25% and then the characters/story itself rounded out the top three at 22%. The research also found the median gamer has said they were planning to play around 15 hours during the first weekend, while more serious gamers may clock in higher at 20 hours. 80% overall said that it is within the realm of possibility that they could see themselves pulling an all-nighter and if they did play for an extended time pizza, at 37%, is the leading food or drink choice for a weekend gaming binge.

The Grand Theft Auto VI Effect is from GameSquare, which is committed to transforming how brands and publishers connect with Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. Backed by Jerry Jones and the Goff family, the platform spans award-winning creative services, advanced analytics as well as the iconic FaZe Esports organizations.

"Grand Theft Auto VI is on track to become a defining cultural moment for a generation of young people," said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. "For months we've seen the conversation, creativity, and social engagement continue to rise which led to us deciding to do this type of deep dive. The results underscore just how deeply this title, as well as gaming overall, can and has shaped youth culture. From the way audiences connect and communicate to the stories and experiences that capture their attention, this game will influence all aspects, which is an astounding feat."

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME) is a cutting-edge media, entertainment, and technology company transforming how brands and publishers connect with Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. With a platform that spans award-winning creative services, advanced analytics, and FaZe Esports, one of the most iconic gaming organizations, we operate one of the largest gaming media networks in North America. As a digital-native business, GameSquare provides brands with unparalleled access to world-class creators and talent, delivering authentic connections across gaming, esports, and youth culture. Complementing our operating strategy, GameSquare has developed an innovative treasury management program designed to generate yield and enhance capital efficiency, reinforcing our commitment to building a dynamic, high-performing media company at the intersection of culture, technology, and next-generation financial innovation.

To learn more, visit www.gamesquare.com.

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SOURCE: GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/gamesquare-announces-the-%22grand-theft-auto%22-effect-1238351