CARBON GEOCAPTURE CORP: Carbon GeoCapture Names Former Colorado Governor Bill Ritter to Board of Directors

Energy and climate leader brings decades of experience advancing practical approaches to energy, economic development, and emissions reduction

LARAMIE, WY / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2026 / Carbon GeoCapture (CGC) today announced that former Colorado Governor Bill Ritter has joined the company's Board of Directors, bringing decades of experience working at the intersection of energy, public policy, economic development, and climate.

Ritter served as Colorado's 41st governor from 2007 to 2011. After leaving office, he founded the Center for the New Energy Economy at Colorado State University, which works with policymakers, regulators, utilities, and communities on energy policy and the changes taking place across the energy sector.

"Bill has been an effective strategic advisor the company and to me over the past year," said John Pope, CEO of Carbon GeoCapture. "We're fortunate that he has agreed to expand his role at the company and join our our board."

CGC has developed a practical, lower-cost approach to carbon capture and storage for the power plants and industrial facilities that provide the energy and products society relies on. That approach reduces the cost, infrastructure, and complexity that have made carbon capture and storage difficult to put into practice - and gives companies economically viable ways to reduce emissions while continuing to operate reliably.

"I've spent a good part of my career working on how we meet growing energy needs while addressing the environmental challenges that come with them," Ritter said. "What excites me about CGC is the belief that environmental progress and economic value don't have to be competing objectives. We can make meaningful progress in reducing carbon emissions while developing solutions that make economic sense for the companies being asked to deploy them. CGC is putting that idea to work in the field, and I'm pleased to be part of it."

Ritter joins the CGC board as the company advances Project Sage, a commercial-scale field demonstration with Black Hills Energy at the Neil Simpson Energy Complex in Wyoming. The project is helping Black Hills Energy evaluate the economic performance of the approach for that power plant in the unmineable coal seams on which it sits.

About Bill Ritter

Bill Ritter, presently a partner at Colorado-based government relations firm Freestone Strategies, served as the 41st Governor of Colorado from 2007 to 2011. Following his term as governor, in 2011 he founded the Center for the New Energy Economy at Colorado State University, where he served as its director until 2024. Ritter previously served as Denver District Attorney from 1993 to 2005. He earned his bachelor's degree in political science from Colorado State University and his law degree from the University of Colorado.

About Carbon GeoCapture

Founded in 2016, Carbon GeoCapture (CGC) develops practical, lower-cost approaches to carbon capture and storage. CGC uses deep, unmineable coal seams as geologic storage formations to securely store carbon dioxide, putting existing resources and infrastructure to new use. The company's approach is designed to reduce the cost, infrastructure, and complexity of carbon capture and storage and make it economically viable for a broader range of industries. Learn more at carbongeocapture.com.

Media Contact

Tony Calandro

tcalandro@carbongeocapture.com

SOURCE: CARBON GEOCAPTURE CORP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/carbon-geocapture-names-former-colorado-governor-bill-ritter-to-board-of-directo-1238624