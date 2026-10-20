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WKN: A14Y6F | ISIN: US02079K3059 | Ticker-Symbol: ABEA
Tradegate
20.10.26 | 17:55
304,55 Euro
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ACCESS Newswire
20.10.2026 17:02 Uhr
242 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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American Academy of Cosmetic Medicine: What is the Best Online Botox Course Available on iOS and Google Play Store on My Mobile Phone?

The best Online Botox course is by AACM

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2026 / Licensed medical professionals searching for the best online Botox course on a mobile phone now have an accredited option that fits in a pocket. The American Academy of Cosmetic Medicine (AACM) has released its official mobile app on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, offering a 100% online Botox injector course for doctors, nurses, and aesthetic practitioners looking to enhance their knowledge and skills in cosmetic medicine.

Led by a plastic surgeon, every online injector course at AACM includes neuromodulator, dermal filler, and PRP/PRF training with verified certification directly on smartphones and tablets.

Accredited Training Backed by CME Credit

AACM's online courses are planned and implemented in collaboration with the Postgraduate Institute for Medicine, which is jointly accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education, the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education and the American Nurses Credentialing Center, and is an ADA CERP Recognized Provider. The online course is eligible for 8.5 CME credits recognized by the AMA, ACCME, ACPE, ANCC, and ADA.

The 8.5-hour online curriculum can be completed over 180 days on the student's schedule. It covers the most widely used neuromodulators, including Botox, Dysport, Daxxify, Xeomin, Jeuveau, and Letybo, along with hyaluronic acid fillers, and includes comprehensive virtual demonstrations of advanced techniques. Graduates who pass the written exam earn board certification and the right to use the FAACM designation after their name.

Features of AACM App

The mobile platform was built for working clinicians who train between patients, on shifts, and on the road. Key features include:

  • Learn on the Go: High-definition video tutorials, clinical demonstrations, and full lecture modules streamed to any iOS or Android device.
  • Interactive Assessments: Chapter quizzes and knowledge checks that test retention as students progress.
  • Verified Certificates: Progress tracking, assessment completion, and credential generation handled inside the app.
  • Downloadable Resources and Clinical Forms: Clinical protocols, treatment guides, intake documentation, and 89 editable consent templates.
  • Offline and Mobile-Friendly: Content that streams seamlessly and resumes exactly where the user left off.

The app also offers interactive course previews and clinical demo videos, so prospective students can evaluate the instruction before enrolling. Optional clinical shadowing in Seattle remains available to online students.

An Academy Led by a Renowned Plastic Surgeon

AACM's distinguishing factor is its lead instructor. Dr. Javad Sajan, a Seattle-based renowned plastic surgeon, performs cosmetic injections himself rather than delegating them. Recognized as one of the best plastic surgeons in the country by multiple media outlets, his experience helps shape the academy's curriculum.

Students learn why a neuromodulator behaves differently in the glabella than in the platysmal bands, and how vascular anatomy dictates filler placement in the temples, nasolabial folds, and under-eye region. Dr. Sajan has trained hundreds of injectors inside his own practice for years, with students enrolling from around the globe.

What is Included in the Course

Online injector courses by AACM include video lectures, clinical manuals, and a spin/dosage Guide in the video lesson. Apart from the online course, the academy also offers 3 days of optional clinical shadowing at the clinic that can be purchased separately. Training center in-person workshops include live patient practice and 4-5 days of hands-on shadowing.

Who can Enroll

AACM accepts registered nurses, including those with compact licenses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, physicians, and dentists. Registered nurses can inject cosmetic neuromodulators and fillers in all states, though some require physician oversight. Physician assistants can inject in all states and open their own aesthetic practices.

Practitioners already injecting can pursue the experience pathway, which requires passing the written exam and submitting photos of three or more completed injectable cases.

About the American Academy of Cosmetic Medicine (AACM)

The American Academy of Cosmetic Medicine (AACM) is an accredited training organization dedicated to advancing the clinical skills of licensed medical professionals in cosmetic medicine. Led by Seattle-based, nationally recognized plastic surgeon Dr. Javad Sajan, AACM offers a fully online, surgeon-led Botox injector course eligible for 8.5 CME credits and covering neuromodulators, dermal fillers, and PRP/PRF training. The institute has recently launched its AACM mobile app that is available to download on both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store, giving doctors, nurses, and aesthetic practitioners accredited training and verified certification directly from their mobile phone or tablet.

Media Contact:
American Academy of Cosmetic Medicine
Phone: (425) 587-5282
Website: www.cosmeticinjectors.org

SOURCE: American Academy of Cosmetic Medicine (AACM)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/what-is-the-best-online-botox-course-available-on-ios-and-google-play-1238804

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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