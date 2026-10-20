Godspower Oshodin of Africa Literature Trust Fund Announces Book Tour in Kigali Accra and Cannes

Godspower Oshodin, founder of the Africa Literature Trust Fund, has announced public readings and book signings for his book Even the Devil Wears a Pretty Smile in Kigali on 7 November, Accra on 4 December and Cannes on 18 December 2026.

ABUJA, NG / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2026 / Godspower Oshodin, founder of the Africa Literature Trust Fund (ALTF), today announced a book tour for his book "Even the Devil Wears a Pretty Smile," with public readings and book signings in Rwanda, Ghana and France in November and December 2026.

Confirmed tour dates

7 November 2026 - Kigali, Rwanda

4 December 2026 - Accra, Ghana

18 December 2026 - Cannes, France

Each event will include a reading from the book, a book signing and time for questions from the audience. Further dates are planned for 2027 and will be announced once they are confirmed.

"Reading aloud in front of an audience is one of the oldest ways of sharing a story," said Godspower Oshodin. "I am glad to take this book to readers in Africa and Europe, and to do it as part of the work we do at the Africa Literature Trust Fund to bring books and readers together."

About Godspower Oshodin

Godspower Oshodin is a Nigerian writer and the founder of the Africa Literature Trust Fund. "Even the Devil Wears a Pretty Smile" is published by ALTF.

About the Africa Literature Trust Fund

The Africa Literature Trust Fund is a foundation based in Abuja, Nigeria, founded in 2013. It promotes reading, writing and language across Africa and publishes work by African writers. Writers can submit manuscripts through the organisation's website at www.africaliteraturetrustfund.org.

Media Contact

Organization: Africa Literature Trust Fund

Contact Person Name: Godspower Oshodin

Website: http://www.africaliteraturetrustfund.org

Email: greatpoet6@gmail.com

Contact Number: +2349094142307

Address: 8, Adebayo Adedeji Crescent, Utako

City: Abuja

State: FCT

Country: Nigeria

SOURCE: Africa Literature Trust Fund

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/godspower-oshodin-of-africa-literature-trust-fund-announces-book-1238913