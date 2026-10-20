Calgary Alberta, and San Antonio, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - Nexera Energy Inc. (TSXV: NGY) (OTC Pink: EMBYF) (the "Corporation", the "Company" or "Nexera") today reported that the Corporation has, pursuant to the partial revocation of the cease trade order issued against the Corporation on August 5, 2025 (the "Cease Trade Order") (see the Corporation's press release dated September 15, 2026), closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement. Pursuant to this first tranche closing, an aggregate 14,633,333 units ("Units") were issued at a price of $0.015 per Unit, for aggregate consideration of $219,500. Each Unit consisted of one (1) Common Share of the Corporation and one (1) share purchase warrant (the "Warrant") (each full Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to purchase one (1) additional Common Share of the Corporation for a period of 24 months from the issuance of the Units at a price of $0.10) (the "Offering"). In connection with the first tranche of the Offering, the Corporation will pay a cash finder's fee of $1,950 to Leede Financial Inc., subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause whereby if after four months and one day following the date the Warrants are issued, the closing price of the Common Shares of the Corporation on the principal market on which such shares trade is equal to or exceeds $0.15 for 30 consecutive trading days (with the 30th such trading date hereafter referred to as the "Eligible Acceleration Date"), the Warrant expiry date shall accelerate to the date which is 30 calendar days following the date a press release is issued by the Corporation announcing the reduced warrant term, provided, no more than five business days following the Eligible Acceleration Date: (i) the press release is issued; and (ii) notices are sent to all warrant holders.

The Corporation intends to allocate the net proceeds from this first tranche in the following approximate amounts: (i) additional audit fees (annual financial statements for 2026 year-end) - $85,550; (ii) additional accounting & financial reporting support -$91,500; (iii) TSX Venture Exchange Fees - $3,000; (iv) fees due to securities regulators - $20,500; and (v) legal fees (applications, compliance, offering) - $17,000. The Corporation intends to continue its efforts to complete the balance of the Offering.

All Common Shares and Warrants issued pursuant to the first tranche of the Offering remain subject to the Cease Trade Order until a full revocation order is granted, the issuance of which is not certain. The securities are also subject to applicable statutory resale restrictions, including a four-month hold period. The Warrants will not be listed on any stock exchange. The first tranche closing remains subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Nexera Energy Inc.

Nexera Energy Inc. (TSXV: NGY) is an energy company with oil producing properties in Southwest Texas. Company also now owns 100% of Production Resources Inc., a South Texas oil company.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein relating to the Offering constitutes forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/319967