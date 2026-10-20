Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - Chris Cullen, Senior Vice President and Head of ETFs, Brompton Funds ("Brompton") and the Brompton team, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the launch of Brompton's listing of two new HighPay ETFs:

Brompton Financials HighPay ETF (TSX: PAYB)

Brompton Technology HighPay ETF (TSX: PAYT)





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Brompton HighPay ETFs are designed to provide investors with twice a month high income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in leading companies. The latest additions to the HighPay suite, PAYB and PAYT, invest primarily in equity securities of leading financial services companies and leading technology companies, respectively.

For over 25 years, Brompton has provided unique, well-conceived investments for Canadians, with a focus on low management fees, performance driven diversification strategies and attractive income and growth solutions for various market cycles.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/319969