CellShield Protopia technology combines renewable materials, advanced barrier solutions, and industrial forming expertise to support the development of high-performance, recyclable and compostable packaging.

Eurobrillance, Plastigraf Trevigiana, NatureWorks, and Form iQ have collaborated to develop an innovative biobased paperboard packaging solution that combines grease resistance, barrier performance, and heat sealability for demanding food packaging applications.

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Thermoformed paperboard food trays featuring CellShield Protopia barrier technology developed by Eurobrillance and Plastigraf Trevigiana using NatureWorks' Ingeo biopolymers, with thermoforming expertise from Form iQ.

At the center of the collaboration is CellShield Protopia, a barrier technology developed by Eurobrillance and Plastigraf Trevigiana using NatureWorks' Ingeo biopolymer technology. By bringing together expertise in renewable materials, coating and lamination technologies, and industrial thermoforming, the companies have demonstrated a complete value chain approach to developing high-performance fiber-based packaging.

Two Technologies, Flexible Packaging Solutions

CellShield Protopia offers two approaches to barrier performance: lamination and dispersion coating. Both technologies utilize Ingeo biopolymers derived from renewable resources and are designed to address a range of packaging performance and end-of-life requirements.

The lamination approach combines very thin, biobased BOPLA films with paperboard using a compostable water-based adhesive. These very thin films provide heat-sealing capabilities and support additional barrier protection while reducing material use, making them well-suited for applications such as thermoformed trays and food packaging.

The dispersion coating approach uses a water-based coating made with Ingeo biopolymers to provide barrier protection for paper and paperboard. Applied in thin layers using existing coating equipment, it offers a lightweight, scalable solution for frozen food packaging and products with shorter shelf lives.

Together, these technologies provide flexibility across rigid and flexible packaging applications while supporting the development of recyclable and compostable packaging solutions.

Collaboration from Material Development to Finished Packaging

The collaboration brings together expertise across the packaging value chain, combining Eurobrillance and Plastigraf Trevigiana's coating and lamination technologies, NatureWorks' renewable Ingeo biopolymers, and Form iQ's thermoforming and industrial processing expertise.

The companies have demonstrated how these technologies can be used to produce thermoformed paperboard trays while maintaining the barrier performance and production efficiency required for industrial applications.

During forming trials, the team achieved production speeds comparable to conventional PET-laminated paperboard, with forming times of approximately 0.2 seconds and an average of 27 mold-closing cycles per minute for 35 mm-deep containers.

These results demonstrate the value of developing materials and manufacturing processes together, helping bridge the gap between material innovation and practical packaging applications.

About the Companies

Eurobrillance/Plastigraf Trevigiana

Founded in 1992, Eurobrillance is a French company specializing in advanced cellulose-based materials and sustainable packaging solutions. Through its strategic alliance with Italian family-owned Plastigraf Trevigiana, the companies combine decades of expertise in coating, lamination, and plastic-free metallization to develop high-performance fiber-based packaging solutions.

Together, the alliance serves global markets, including food packaging, premium packaging, and trading and sports cards. Its technology portfolio includes Zeroplast, Picasso, Cellshield, Paperflex3r, and Cellshield Protopia, a platform focused on next-generation fiber-based barrier materials.

United by a shared vision to advance fiber-based packaging, the companies combine complementary technologies and industrial capabilities to deliver scalable solutions that meet evolving performance, sustainability, and regulatory requirements.

With more than 90% of Eurobrillance's sales generated internationally across four continents, the alliance continues to expand its global presence, with a growing focus on North America.

NatureWorks

NatureWorks is an advanced materials company offering a broad portfolio of biopolymers and biochemicals made from renewable resources. With performance and economics that compete with oil-based materials, naturally advanced Ingeo biomaterials are valued for their unique functional properties and used in products from coffee capsules and appliances to tea bags and 3D printing filament. NatureWorks is jointly owned by Thailand's largest ASEAN leading integrated petrochemical and refining company, GC, and Cargill, which provides food, agriculture, financial and industrial products and services to the world.

Form iQ

FORM-IQ is the forming division of United Converting Tissue, an Italian company with more than 30 years of experience in converting machinery. Combining Bruno Ponti's extensive packaging industry expertise with United Converting Tissue's engineering capabilities, FORM-IQ specializes in the design and manufacture of forming systems, including machines and molds, for paperboard food packaging.

Based in Tuscany, Italy, FORM-IQ develops and manufactures its equipment in-house, with a focus on precision, reliability, and performance. Supported by an international presence, including branches in the United States and United Kingdom, the company provides technical service and support to customers worldwide.

Through ongoing technology development and innovation, FORM-IQ helps packaging manufacturers expand their capabilities and explore new applications for fiber-based food packaging.

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Contacts:

Americas Europe

Michelle Kuber

Email: media@natureworksllc.com

Tel: +1 952-562-3330

Asia Pacific Japan

Alisa Saekee

Email: Alisa_Saekee@NatureworksPLA.com