Yakima, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - Niqo Robotics, the physical AI company building the intelligence layer for farm machines, is expanding its U.S. lineup of AI weeding robots built to fit local farms with the RoboWeeder F50, North America's widest hooded AI weeder. This wide-format weeder has a 46-foot working width extendable to 50 feet. U.S. growers can now choose from three models: the 20-foot flagship RoboWeeder, the 24-foot F24, and the wide-format F50.

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Key Takeaways:

Niqo will unveil the F50 at FIRA USA 2026 (Oct. 20-22) in Yakima, giving growers a first look ahead of its 2027 commercial release.

Niqo Robotics, the physical AI company building the intelligence layer for farm machines, is expanding its U.S. lineup of AI weeding robots built to fit local farms with the RoboWeeder F50, North America's widest hooded AI weeder.

Every machine runs on Niqo's AI, which now trains faster than any other system in the industry, according to the company. Niqo can deploy a working algorithm for a new crop overnight with more than 85% accuracy, then refine it to 99.6% commercial accuracy within weeks. That speed lets Niqo build machines "localized to the zip code," matched to local crops, farm sizes, and field conditions.

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About Niqo Robotics

Niqo Robotics is a physical AI company building the intelligence layer for farm machines and other equipment that work in changing, real-world conditions. The Niqo RoboWeeder robots use Niqo Sense, the company's proprietary AI, to identify crops and weeds plant by plant, handling precision weeding, thinning, and beneficial spraying in one smart pass. Niqo builds its machines "localized to the zip code," fitting them to local crops and farm sizes, from small and midsize farms to large operations, and sells them without a subscription. Learn more at https://niqorobotics.com.

Source: Niqo Robotics

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