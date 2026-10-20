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WKN: 850222 | ISIN: US0255371017 | Ticker-Symbol: AEP
Tradegate
20.10.26 | 19:12
113,38 Euro
+1,92 % +2,14
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USA 500
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1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC Chart 1 Jahr
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AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
113,36113,7019:16
113,34113,7019:16
PR Newswire
20.10.2026 16:42 Uhr
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American Electric Power: AEP Increases Quarterly Dividend to 97 Cents a Share

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 97 cents per share on the company's common stock, an increase of 2 cents per share.

The dividend is payable Dec. 10, 2026, to shareholders of record as of Nov. 10, 2026.

About AEP
American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) is committed to improving our customers' lives with reliable, affordable power. We plan to invest $78 billion from 2026 through 2030 to enhance service for customers and support the growing energy needs of our communities. Our nearly 18,000 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electric transmission system with 40,000 line miles, along with more than 252,000 miles of distribution lines to deliver energy to 5.6 million customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 33,000 megawatts of diverse owned and contracted generating capacity. We are focused on safety and operational excellence, creating value for our stakeholders and bringing opportunity to our service territory through economic development and community engagement. Our family of companies includes AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Ohio Power Company, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, which provides innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. AEP is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. For more information, visit aep.com.

Website Disclosure
AEP may use its website as a distribution channel for material company information. Financial and other important information regarding AEP is routinely posted on and accessible through AEP's website at https://www.aep.com/investors/. In addition, you may automatically receive email alerts and other information about AEP when you enroll your email address by visiting the "Email Alerts" section at https://www.aep.com/investors/.

SOURCE American Electric Power

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
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