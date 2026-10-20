India overtook the United States to become the world's second-largest market for solar installations in 2025. The country built out close to 50 GW of solar in a year, a feat it is expected to match or even exceed in 2026. And that trend is set to continue, with analysts at Wood Mackenzie forecasting another 526 GW of solar to be added between 2026 and 2035, with projects 5 MW and larger accounting for the largest share. "Inverter demand in the large-scale segment will remain substantial and durable," said Harshul Kanwar, research analyst at Wood Mackenzie. The Indian government has supported ...

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