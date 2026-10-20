Expanded collaboration brings advanced runway safety training to HondaJet pilots

FlightSafety International Inc. (FSI), the global leader in aviation training and simulation technology, today announced an expansion of its longstanding partnership with Honda Aircraft Company to provide a new Runway Operations Mastery course for HA-420 Elite and Elite II pilots.

Developed in collaboration with Honda Aircraft Company, the immersive training course focuses on strengthening pilot proficiency to support safer operations. The new voluntary offering reflects the companies' shared commitment to advancing aviation safety through specialized training.

"For more than 75 years, FlightSafety's mission has been to advance aviation safety through training that addresses real-world challenges pilots face," said Ben Carter, Executive Vice President, Learning Center Operations, FlightSafety International. "This new course reflects our ongoing commitment to working with our OEM partners to deliver specialized training that reinforces critical skills to support more confident decision-making in challenging conditions."

"As part of our broader commitment to deliver an exceptional ownership experience well beyond aircraft delivery, we are equipping HondaJet operators with additional tools and knowledge to build confidence, enhance proficiency, enhance operational readiness and maximize the performance of their aircraft," said Amod Kelkar, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Honda Aircraft Company. "We're proud to partner with FlightSafety to support our operators with this industry-leading training."

The 5.5-hour course combines eLearning, briefing and debriefing sessions, and Level D Full-Flight Simulator training. It is available by request in Greensboro, North Carolina, and Farnborough, United Kingdom. In the coming weeks, FSI's sales team will be reaching out to HondaJet operators with information about the new course, including a special introductory promotional offer available for a limited time. Operators interested in learning more are encouraged to contact their FlightSafety representative.

About FlightSafety International Inc.

FlightSafety International is the world's preeminent professional aviation training company and supplier of flight simulators, visual systems, and displays to educational, commercial, government, and military organizations. In 2026, the company celebrates its 75th anniversary, marking more than seven decades of advancing aviation safety through rigorous, real-world training programs delivered to pilots, technicians, and other professionals from 170+ countries. FSI currently operates a global fleet of advanced simulators at learning centers and training locations on six continents. For more information, please visit flightsafety.com.

About Honda Aircraft Company

Honda Aircraft Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. responsible for the research, development, sales, marketing, customer service, and manufacture of the innovative HondaJet Elite II. Founded in 2006, Honda Aircraft's world headquarters is located in North Carolina. Global deliveries of the HondaJet surpassed the 250-mark in 2024. The company is now developing its newest aircraft, the 11-occupant HondaJet Echelon, which will be produced in North Carolina alongside the HondaJet Elite II, as Honda Aircraft continues to advance the global Honda brand slogan "The Power of Dreams: How We Move You."Learn more with the Honda Digital FactBook.

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