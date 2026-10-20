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PR Newswire
20.10.2026 18:06 Uhr
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Andrey Rublev Meets Children from the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation's Asyl Miras Autism Center

Andrey Rublev Meets Children from the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation's Asyl Miras Autism Center

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- World tennis star Andrey Rublev met with ten children from the Asyl Miras Autism Center during the Almaty Open ATP 250 tournament. The initiative, organised by the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation (KTF), continues a longstanding tradition of bringing professional players together with children from Asyl Miras center. The Bulat Utemuratov Foundation runs 13 autism centers across 12 cities in Kazakhstan, providing free, comprehensive support to children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

"It is particularly important to us that children with ASD have the opportunity to participate in all aspects of life, including sports. Meetings like these help broaden the understanding of inclusion not only among children but also throughout society. Spending time with professional athletes is a meaningful experience for the children and another step toward creating a more open and inclusive environment," said Ainur Karbozova, CEO of the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation.

On the court, Rublev and children took part in adapted ball-and-racket exercises, accuracy drills, and other activities designed by specialists from Asyl Miras and the KTF to ensure every child could discover tennis in a relaxed and engaging way. The event gave the children a chance to experience something new and take part in a shared sporting activity, while allowing Rublev to learn more about autism and how to interact with children with ASD.

"It was a great experience. First of all, it's always a pleasure to spend time with children. They teach you so much, and there's always something special about being part of that playful atmosphere. My mother is also a tennis coach, so I've been on the court since I was very young and grew up watching how coaches work with young children. Every charitable initiative is incredibly meaningful, and everyone connects with it in their own way. But the most important thing is simply to do something good," said Andrey Rublev.

Professional tennis players have supported the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation's initiatives on numerous occasions. Over the years, Asyl Miras Autism Centers have welcomed Novak Djokovic, Elena Rybakina, Carlos Alcaraz, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Alexander Bublik and many others. Continuing this tradition, Rublev presented the children with tennis rackets after the event so they could continue playing tennis and putting their newly acquired skills into practice.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/andrey-rublev-meets-children-from-the-bulat-utemuratov-foundations-asyl-miras-autism-center-302914343.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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