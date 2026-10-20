EQS-News: EuroTeleSites AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

Q3/2026: Revenue up +6.0%; 67 new sites built; CAPEX of 12.8 mEUR



20.10.2026 / 18:06 CET/CEST

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Please find below the key highlights for the third quarter, with further details available in the databook. https://eurotelesites.com/eurotelesites-databook-q32026/ Revenue increased by +6.0% / +4.2 mEUR in Q3, driven by indexation, new tenants and new towers.

Third-party revenue increased by +28.4% in Q3, supported by the onboarding of additional tenants and a one-off effect. Excluding this effect, underlying growth was +13%.

EBITDAaL increased by +12.3% / +5.0 mEUR in Q3. With most incremental revenue translating into EBITDAaL-a pattern also seen in previous quarters-the results provide clear evidence of the business model's operating leverage.

Rollout of 67 new sites in Q3 leads to 13,916 sites (+39 net adds)

Investments / CAPEX amounted to 12.8 mEUR in Q3:

5.9 mEUR for mandatory upgrades, 5.4 mEUR for new sites and 1.5 mEUR for maintenance. For the last three months of the year, we expect some periodical shift due to ongoing construction work

5.9 mEUR for mandatory upgrades, 5.4 mEUR for new sites and 1.5 mEUR for maintenance. For the last three months of the year, we expect some periodical shift due to ongoing construction work 65 mEUR of the private placement was repaid in Q3, supported by available liquidity. Refinancing is scheduled for November and well on track. As previously communicated, conference calls will be held alongside our full-year and half-year results. We remain available for any questions at investor.relations@eurotelesites.com. Upcoming investor events include the Winter 1on1-Summit 2026 (16 November) and the Vienna Calling 2026 Conference (3 December). EuroTeleSites will publish its full-year 2026 results and host a conference call in February 2027. Moritz Palmi

Head of Investor Relations & ESG EuroTeleSites AG

Lassallestraße 9, 1020 Vienna

M: +43 664 66 39 520

@: moritz.palmi@eurotelesites.com



20.10.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group



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