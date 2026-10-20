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TI

WKN: A3E2ZV | ISIN: CY0200751713 | Ticker-Symbol: W8C
Tradegate
20.10.26 | 18:08
28,380 Euro
-1,60 % -0,460
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
AMX
1-Jahres-Chart
THEON INTERNATIONAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THEON INTERNATIONAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,14028,50018:35
28,24028,52018:35
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.10.2026 18:22 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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THEON International PLC: THEON awarded Night Vision contracts worth c.€45 million from two European NATO member states

PRESS RELEASE

Bloomberg (THEON:NA) / Reuters (THEON.AS)

20 October 2026 - Theon International Plc (THEON) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded contracts from two European NATO member states for the supply of Night Vision products, with a combined value of approximately €45 million. The contract awards remain subject to customary final authorities approvals, with deliveries anticipated to commence this year.

The awards further reinforce THEON's leading position in the global Night Vision market and are a testament to the Group's proven technology, operational excellence and ability to deliver at scale. They also underline THEON's key role in supporting the ongoing modernisation and rearmament of NATO armed forces.

Philippe Mennicken, Deputy CEO and Business Development Director of THEON, commented: "These awards reflect the strong demand for Night Vision systems across NATO countries and further reinforce THEON's leadership position in the global Night Vision market. We remain well positioned to capture further opportunities and we expect order intake to accelerate further towards year end and in the first quarter of 2027, given typical seasonality of the business and recent geopolitical developments."

For inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations
Nikos Malesiotis
E-Mail: ir@theon.com
Tel: +30 210 6772290		Media Contact
Elli Michou
E-Mail: press@theon.com
Tel: +30 210 6728610

About THEON GROUP

THEON GROUP of companies develops and manufactures cutting-edge night vision and thermal imaging systems for Defense and Security applications with a global footprint. THEON GROUP started its operations in 1997 from Greece and today occupies a leading role in the sector thanks to its international presence through subsidiaries and production facilities in Greece, Cyprus, Germany, the Baltics, the United States, the Gulf States, Switzerland, Denmark, Belgium, Singapore and South Korea. THEON GROUP has more than 300,000 systems in service with Armed and Special Forces in 73 countries around the world, 26 of which are NATO countries. ????? ????RNATIONAL PLC has been listed on Euronext Amsterdam (AMS: THEON) since February 2024.
www.theon.com

Attachment

  • Press Release New Orders October 2026_vF

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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