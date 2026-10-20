Coastal Carolina Regional Airport: Coastal Carolina Regional Airport Awarded $750,000 Federal Grant to Advance New Daily Service to Washington, D.C.

U.S. DOT Small Community Air Service Development Program award marks a major step toward restoring a second legacy carrier for the Crystal Coast and Craven County

NEW BERN, NC / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2026 / Coastal Carolina Regional Airport (EWN) announced that it has been awarded a $750,000 grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation's Small Community Air Service Development Program (SCASDP). One of only 14 airports nationwide to receive an award, EWN was the only airport in North Carolina selected for funding this year.

The grant will support EWN's effort to introduce daily service to Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD). For travelers in New Bern, Craven County, Carteret County and surrounding areas, an IAD flight would provide nonstop access between the two markets. It would also offer one-stop connections to destinations across the United States and around the world on United Airlines, the carrier EWN is pursuing. The award is part of a broader $1.83 million public-private strategy that includes:

Local commitment: Federal funds combined with local commitments to bring new air service to the region.

Federal funds combined with local commitments to bring new air service to the region. Marketing campaign: A 24-month awareness campaign that begins four months before launch. It is backed by an airport marketing commitment plus in-kind marketing support from Visit New Bern.

A 24-month awareness campaign that begins four months before launch. It is backed by an airport marketing commitment plus in-kind marketing support from Visit New Bern. Fee waivers: Landing and facility fee waivers through the airport's Air Service Incentive Program for a qualifying carrier.

Washington, D.C. is a natural fit for New Bern. The D.C. area generates more visitors to the Crystal Coast than any other metro area outside North Carolina. Visitation to the coast is up 4 percent since before the pandemic, with more than two million unique visitors in 2025. Craven County's business and military community also has deep ties to the capital region, including Fleet Readiness Center East, the largest industrial employer east of I-95. New daily service would give residents, employers and visitors a faster, easier way to travel to and from the region.

"Being selected for this grant helps move us a step closer to restoring the additional regional daily service that was lost during Covid," said Andrew Shorter, Airport Director. "We're a proven market that has flown more people than we currently can fly with the seats we have. We are grateful to the U.S. Department of Transportation and to every partner who stood behind this effort. We have already begun reaching out to the airlines that supported our application to schedule follow-on meetings. As always, market forces and economic factors that affect airline operations will help determine the timing of any new service, but being awarded this grant is a tremendous step forward."

The award builds on the airport's momentum. EWN used a 2022 SCASDP grant to successfully recruit Breeze Airways, which now offers weekly nonstop service to Hartford and Orlando. The airport also continues to offer daily American Airlines service to their Charlotte hub. A second legacy carrier with a connection to the Washington, D.C. hub would give travelers more choice, more connections, and more convenient access to the Crystal Coast. It would also expand options for business travelers who support the region's employers.

The application had strong regional backing. Supporters include Craven County, the City of New Bern, the Craven 100 Alliance, the New Bern Area Chamber of Commerce, the Carteret County Chamber of Commerce, Visit New Bern, Carolina East Hospital and the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

"Simply put, this isn't just about flights. It's about connectivity, competitiveness, and continued economic growth for Eastern North Carolina," said Erin Knight, President of the Carteret County Chamber of Commerce, in her letter of support.

Coastal Carolina Regional Airport serves residents and visitors across Craven, Carteret, Pamlico and Jones counties. It is known for its compact, easy-to-navigate terminal, friendly local staff and quick access to the Crystal Coast and Outer Banks. This grant supports the airport's commitment to regional connectivity, economic growth and a convenient travel experience for the community.

GENERAL AVIATION AND BUSINESS SERVICES

Beyond commercial air service, EWN supports a robust general aviation and business community, offering comprehensive services including aircraft maintenance, flight training, leasing, and prime development opportunities. The airport serves as a vital hub for business aviation, emergency response, and aviation education.

ABOUT COASTAL CAROLINA REGIONAL AIRPORT

Coastal Carolina Regional Airport (EWN) is a full-service regional airport in New Bern, N.C. It offers commercial and general aviation services and provides air access to Craven, Pamlico, Jones and Carteret counties. For flights, parking and travel planning, visit flyewn.com.

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MEDIA CONTACT

Andrew Shorter

Airport Director, Coastal Carolina Regional Airport

ashorter@flyewn.com

252-638-8591

SOURCE: Coastal Carolina Regional Airport (EWN)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/coastal-carolina-regional-airport-awarded-750-000-federal-grant-to-advance-new-daily-1239004