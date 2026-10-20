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ACCESS Newswire
20.10.2026 18:38 Uhr
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Simmons Hanly Conroy Applauds Creation of Housing Justice Clinic at SIU Simmons Law School

ALTON, IL / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2026 / Simmons Hanly Conroy is pleased to recognize the Illinois Supreme Court and Southern Illinois University Simmons Law School on the creation of a new Housing Justice Clinic, which will expand access to legal representation for Southern Illinois residents facing eviction, foreclosure, and other housing-related legal challenges.

Chief Justice P. Scott Neville Jr. unveiled the statewide initiative on Oct. 8, which will include clinics at SIU Simmons Law School, the University of Illinois College of Law, and Northern Illinois University College of Law.

Law students will work on housing cases under the guidance of practicing lawyers, supporting residents with limited means who would otherwise likely have to navigate the court system on their own. SIU Simmons Law School's clinic is expected to begin operating in the fall 2027 semester.

"A legal right that exists only on paper isn't worth the paper it's printed on. A right only becomes real when someone is there to help you uphold it," said John Simmons, founder and chairman of Simmons Hanly Conroy. "That's why I'm grateful to the Illinois Supreme Court for making this a priority and proud that Simmons Law School will be there for our neighbors in Southern Illinois when a roof over their heads is on the line."

The clinic will build practical skills for students while serving neighbors who have had trouble finding counsel. The three schools plan to share resources, including efforts to prepare volunteer attorneys and to push for improvements in housing law. SIU Simmons Law School also intends to partner with established aid organizations in the region.

Simmons Hanly Conroy has been a long-time supporter of SIU's law school, providing internships and employment opportunities for graduates. In 2024, John Simmons and his wife Jayne donated $10 million to expand opportunities for students and faculty at the school.

About Simmons Hanly Conroy LLP
Simmons Hanly Conroy is one of the nation's largest mass tort law firms, dedicated to helping victims of mesothelioma and asbestos-related cancers. Other primary areas of litigation include prescription opioids, sexual abuse, pharmaceutical, consumer protection, environmental, and personal injury. Firm attorneys have been appointed to leadership in numerous national multidistrict litigations, including prescription opioids, Vioxx, Yaz, Toyota unintended acceleration, BP Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill, DePuy Pinnacle, Uber Rideshare sexual assault, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Norfolk Southern East Palestine train derailment, social media adolescent addiction, hair relaxer products injury, and the Volkswagen emission scandal. The firm also represents small and mid-size corporations, inventors, and entrepreneurs in business litigation matters. A passion for improving the lives of asbestos victims and their families extends to contributions to mesothelioma cancer research and ongoing support through initiatives including the annual Miles for Meso 5K race and fun run/walk. Offices are located in Alton, Illinois; Boston; Los Angeles; Miami; New York City; San Francisco; and St. Louis. Read more at https://www.simmonsfirm.com/.

Media Contact
media@simmonsfirm.com

SOURCE: Simmons Hanly Conroy



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/simmons-hanly-conroy-applauds-creation-of-housing-justice-clinic-1239016

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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