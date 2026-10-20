Kush Fine Art: Art Made Chemistry Choose a Mirror Image

"A Taste of Geometry"

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2026 / Vladimir Kush is the founder of a new branch of contemporary art known as "Metaphorical Realism", metaphorical by its concept and realistic in its execution; grasping the hidden likeness of things by building a bridge between different notions, often essential to our understanding of the world. The Artist's mission is to find a metaphorical "parallel" for every side of real life.

Recently, Henri B. Kagan and Kenso Soai were awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2026 for discovering a solution to a scientific dilemma or mystery of how some molecules, such as amino acids, exist as two variants that are each other's mirror image. However, living organisms only contain one of these mirror images. This chemical asymmetry was a long mystery to chemists.

But was this scientific dilemma really not solved before? Artists have a way to predict or foresee important trends. While "Science" analyzes or evaluates a complex concept to understand its inner workings, "Art" synthesizes or merges these concepts or physical elements into a single complex structure.

Did "Art" made chemistry choose a mirror image? What might have been seen as a scientific dilemma, was foreseen over ten years ago by Oleg Kush (Vladimir Kush's father). Oleg attended Tech School studying mathematics and physics despite his natural inclination towards art. In Ancient Greece, mathematics was considered to be one of art's expressions.

The "Award-Winning" publication "1&0, Lion & Mouse, Aries the Sheep and other Fairy tales", written and illustrated by Vladimir and Oleg Kush, features a collection of "Fairy Tales" for both children and adults. In one of the stories titled "A Taste of Geometry" both Vladimir and Oleg show an intuitive way of presenting this formula through metaphor and explain how some molecules exist as two variants that are each other's mirror image. Metaphors have a lot in common with a story or fairy tale. It can be said that fairy tales use metaphor as a device to help make a point. And as often happens, a little turn of events opens a new horizon. In this specific case, the metaphorical realism artist and his father use formulas and illustrations to show how the molecules mirror each other and "the creator" and his "student" discover a new fruit, yellow in color and terribly sour in taste, it is very much like an orange but is the product of a left-handed helix - "A lemon".

To learn more and read the full story, visit publications.kushfineart.com to order the Award-winning publication and own a piece of science and art history. Visit www.kushfineart.com to see the full collection of artworks, jewelry and publications by Vladimir Kush. Follow Kush on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news, events, and new releases.

Jorge Barrera | Marketing Director | Kush Fine Art Galleries | jorge.barrera@kushfineart.com

SOURCE: Kush Fine Art

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/art-made-chemistry-choose-a-mirror-image-1236917