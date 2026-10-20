Creighton University Names Housr Its Official Off-Campus Partner

Students on Creighton's Omaha and Phoenix campuses get one free app for off-campus housing, roommates and local student discounts.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2026 / Housr, the student living platform used by universities and students in the U.S. and U.K., today announced that Creighton University has named it the university's official off-campus partner. The partnership covers Creighton's main campus in Omaha and its Health Sciences Campus in Phoenix.

Creighton students can download the free Housr app to unlock student discounts from local businesses and global brands, and to find verified off-campus homes without switching apps.

Creighton is Housr's second Nebraska institution after the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, expanding Housr's footprint across Nebraska's two largest cities.

The partnership spans two Creighton campuses in two states. Creighton's Health Sciences Campus in Phoenix is home to nearly 1,000 students in medicine, nursing, pharmacy and other health programs.

Creighton joins a growing roster of U.S. partners that includes the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the University of Oklahoma, and Webster University.

Housr closed a $10 million Series A led by Ashta Capital, with participation from Juniper Equity, on the back of 186% year-over-year revenue growth.

Creighton requires freshmen and sophomores at its Omaha campus to live on campus, unless they're approved to commute from home in the Omaha area. From junior year, students can move off campus, and with on-campus beds for upperclass students in short supply, many do.

Housr Perks brings exclusive student discounts from local businesses into the app. Students get more reasons to explore Omaha and more out of their budgets, and more of their everyday spending stays with the neighborhood businesses around campus. When they're ready to move off campus, they can search verified listings and match with roommates in the same app.

"Omaha has a lot to offer our students, and we want them to feel part of the city well before they ever sign a lease here," said Adam Stafford, Director of Housing and Auxiliary Services at Creighton University. "Housr gives them a reason to get out and support the local businesses around campus. And when it's time to look for junior-year housing, they'll find that in the same place."

Creighton's housing team also gets access to Housr's University Portal, which shows where students are in their housing search, where they're living and which properties they're reporting issues with. Housr is free for students and free for Creighton, with no implementation cost. Instead, Housr works in partnership with property operators and local businesses that want to reach Creighton students.

"With this launch at Creighton University, we're delighted to bring Housr to Omaha alongside our work in Lincoln, and we're excited to have students in Phoenix use the Housr app for the first time," said Harry Panter, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Housr. "We want Creighton students to feel at home in Omaha and Phoenix, and the local businesses around both campuses are a big part of that."

For property operators and local businesses near either campus, Housr opens a direct line to the Creighton community. Property owners and managers can sync live inventory from property management software like Yardi and Entrata and take tour bookings straight from the app. Local businesses can put their student offers and events in front of thousands of Creighton students, in the app they already open for discounts.

Creighton students can download Housr now from the App Store or Google Play, or at housr.com . Housing providers and businesses can partner directly with Housr at housr.com/en-us/partners .

Media Contact: Harsha Annadurai, harsha@housr.com | +1 (845) 413-8181

About Housr

Housr is a leading off-campus housing solution and student living platform used by universities and students across the globe. Housr partners directly with universities to serve as their official off-campus housing partner for students, giving institutions a modern, mobile-first alternative to static housing directories.

Housr's free-to-use app brings off-campus housing search, local business discounts, roommate matching, rideshares and more into one experience, replacing what has historically been a fragmented and stressful process for students moving out of on-campus housing.

Founded in 2021 by Harry Panter and Ben Clayton, Housr is one of the fastest-growing platforms in the student housing and property tech sector in the U.S., operating from offices in Manchester and Chicago.

SOURCE: Housr

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/creighton-university-names-housr-its-official-off-campus-partner-1239076